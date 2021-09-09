10 Cat-Friendly Hotel Chains For Epic Vacations

If you want to take your cat on an awesome vacation, you’re probably on the hunt for some pet-friendly hotels that’ll make your stay even more exciting.

Whether you’re looking for some amazing pet amenities that’ll make your cat feel as at-home as possible (like an in-room cat scratcher) or for a hotel that’ll give you a list of the best local cat-friendly spots, there’s a hotel for every style.The Dodo rounded up the best hotel chains that’ll warmly welcome both you and your cat so you can grab your favorite travel bag and see the world together.

Marriott International offers more than 1,500 hotels that allow pets to be a part of the action — and that’s just within the U.S.! Not only can your cat tag along with you, but many of these pet-friendly hotels offer tons of amenities to help reduce the stress your cat might feel when traveling.

Some Marriott International chains that allow pets include AC Hotels, Courtyard by Mariott, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Residence Inn, Sheraton and The Westin.

Pet-friendly policies are different for each brand and location, but you can likely expect a pet fee and breed and weight restrictions.

Kimpton Hotels is a pet-lover’s paradise. Kimpton doesn’t discriminate when it comes to the type of pet you bring; they’d also be happy if you brought your dog, fish, bird or whatever other pet you might have, regardless of size, breed or weight. We love that! And the best part? You can bring them all at no extra cost!

Kimpton Hotels truly takes pet hospitality to a whole other level, making sure your room is stocked with amenities for your cat, including a cat bed, food and water bowls and even a cat scratching post.

They’ll also give you a list of all the best pet-friendly locations in the area so you know exactly where you and your cat are welcome to hang out.

It’s just so nice knowing a company loves pets as much as you do, right?

The Comfort Inn & Suites is pet-friendly, but has a few restrictions in place that you should consider. You can bring up to two pets, but there’s a maximum weight limit, breed restrictions, a nightly fee and your cat won’t get much else besides a room to sleep in. Your cat also isn’t allowed on the bed or in any of the common areas throughout the hotel — so if you love cuddling with your cat, this might not be the hotel for you.

If you’re doing a quick overnight trip with your cat, the Comfort Inn is a budget-friendly option.

While dogs are welcomed at over 1,600 Best Westerns throughout the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean — cats are welcomed only at select hotels within that list.

For your cat, you’d need to get her approved before heading over, so make sure you check that individual hotel’s pet policy before booking your vacation.Once you’re in, though, they’ll give you recommendations for local pet-friendly parks, stores and restaurants in the area.

You might also be required to pay an extra $30 per day for each room, or a maximum charge of $150 per week — not to mention the refundable pet deposit of up to $150 per stay that might be required.

La Quinta Inn is happy to welcome your cat at most of their locations, but it’s a good idea to check that the one you’re looking into is pet-friendly.

If it is, you can bring up to two pets, and select locations may have a weight limit.

A pet fee of $20 per night or a maximum of $40 per stay per room may be charged at check-in.

Also, you’ll need to bring your own litter box, so keep that in mind.

Quality Inn is very similar to the Comfort Inn when it comes to their pet policy (probably because they’re both owned by Choice Hotels).

As a refresher, you can bring up to two pets, but there’s a maximum weight limit, breed restrictions, a nightly fee and your cat isn’t allowed on the bed or in any of the common areas throughout the hotel.

There are over 120 pet-friendly DoubleTree hotels. There’s a nonrefundable pet-cleaning fee that varies from location to location, and size and weight restrictions also vary depending on each hotel.

Heading for a classic stay at the infamous Beverly Hills Hotel? Luckily, this hotel welcomes up to two cats (or dogs) in their bungalows for an additional fee.

There are many Four Seasons properties that allow cats, and some even provide pet-specific accommodations, like a special menu, grooming services and complimentary pet supplies. They also offer pet-sitting services at some locations.

A pet fee may be required depending on the location, and your cat needs to be crated (or left in the bathroom) during housekeeping.

Loews Hotels is a hotel chain that’ll love your cat just as much as you do. Immediately after checking in, your cat will receive treats, bowls and place mats. And if you’re traveling light, they’ll also hook you up with some other necessities, like litter boxes and scratching posts. Some other perks include gourmet room service menus for your cat and tons of local recommendations on where to go with your four-legged bestie.

You can only bring two pets per room, though, and a pet fee might apply.

