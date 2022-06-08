6 Cat Food Brands That Have Never Been Recalled
So proud of these brands 👏
Finding the perfect food for your cat can be tricky, especially with so many cat food brands to choose from!
While checking out lists of the best cat food brands (and getting your vet’s recommendations!) can definitely help you out, another method to knowing the brand you’re getting is top notch is to ensure it’s never been recalled.
Not once.
What’s a cat food recall?
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a recall is an action taken to remove a product from the market.
“Recalls may be conducted on a firm's own initiative, by FDA request or by FDA order under statutory authority,” the FDA states on their website.
Recalls can happen for different reasons, like if the food’s distribution center has some unsanitary conditions, or a harmful ingredient is found in the food.
Whatever the case, if you’re feeding your cat a food that’s been recalled, it’s best to stop using it, get a refund and find some new food.
Cat food brands that have never been recalled
While some companies come back stronger after a food recall, you might want to feed your cat from a brand that has a clean history of selling only quality, safe foods.
If you’re interested in trying a cat food that’s never been recalled, we’ve found six that you can feel good about.
Fancy Feast is a gourmet cat food brand from Nestlé Purina PetCare. First introduced back in 1982, this brand has grown from seven flavors of wet food to products ranging from wet food, dry food, food toppers, treats and more.
This variety pack has both poultry and beef flavors. The food is covered in a gravy that your cat will love, and you’ll feel good knowing you’re serving her protein-rich, nutrient-packed food.
Best Feline Friend is produced by Weruva in Massachusetts. The company was created by a husband and wife cat-loving duo who wanted to create better food for their three cats.
This variety pack has tons of great Amazon reviews, and we’re definitely not surprised. It has high-quality, real ingredients and is high in protein. The pack also comes with four recipes, so you can find one your cat really likes.
Tiki Cat is a brand owned by Whitebridge Pet Brands LLC, a manufacturer who produces other brands like Buddy Biscuits and DOGSWELL. Their wet foods are some of the most protein-rich and low-carb on the market, making them a super healthy choice for your cat. Since some products have zero carbs, these are especially great for cats who have diabetes or are overweight.
This gourmet, no-carb variety pack from Tiki Cat is high in protein and has unique, cat-friendly ingredients like real ahi tuna, mackerel and sardine cutlets.
A natural pet food brand, Applaws is manufactured by Making Pet Food Matters, who only produces natural brands. Applaws is a UK-based company that entered the U.S. market in 2018 and became immediately loved for putting cat health first and always using high-quality ingredients.
This variety pack has only fish-based recipes that only have four ingredients each — that you can easily pronounce!
A family-owned and -operated pet food brand, Annamaet is made by Annamaet Petfood, who has been creating holistic food for over 30 years.
This high-protein, high-fat dry cat food is packed with all the nutrients your cat needs to thrive, like omega-3 fatty acids for healthy skin and coat and prebiotics and probiotics for gut health.
Made by Mars Corporation (who also owns popular brands like Pedigree, IAMS and Cesar), Sheba creates premium wet cat food and cat treats — all made with real ingredients. It was discontinued for a short time in 2011 due to a food shortage, but reemerged in 2012.
This food is perfectly portioned for your cat, with each serving holding 1.37 ounces of food, which means no more open cans of cat food sitting in the fridge.
While sifting through all of the different cat food brands can be time consuming, we hope this list was able to help you figure out some cat foods that have clean histories when it comes to food recalls.