6 Cat Food Brands That Have Never Been Recalled

Finding the perfect food for your cat can be tricky, especially with so many cat food brands to choose from!

While checking out lists of the best cat food brands (and getting your vet’s recommendations!) can definitely help you out, another method to knowing the brand you’re getting is top notch is to ensure it’s never been recalled.

Not once.

What’s a cat food recall?

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a recall is an action taken to remove a product from the market.

“Recalls may be conducted on a firm's own initiative, by FDA request or by FDA order under statutory authority,” the FDA states on their website.

Recalls can happen for different reasons, like if the food’s distribution center has some unsanitary conditions, or a harmful ingredient is found in the food.

Whatever the case, if you’re feeding your cat a food that’s been recalled, it’s best to stop using it, get a refund and find some new food.

Cat food brands that have never been recalled

While some companies come back stronger after a food recall, you might want to feed your cat from a brand that has a clean history of selling only quality, safe foods.

If you’re interested in trying a cat food that’s never been recalled, we’ve found six that you can feel good about.