Help! I Think My Cat Has The Flu

Cold and flu season — four words that are dreaded all year long.

And if you end up getting sick, cuddling with your cat might seem like just what you need to take your mind off not feeling well — but on second thought, could all that snuggling get your pet sick, too?

So, can cats get the flu? And can people and pets pass the flu to each other?

To get some clarity on the subject, we spoke to Jamie Fischer, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet, for her insights on flu season for pets, if you should worry about cat flu, and how you can help your cat feel better if he does catch it.

Can cats get the flu?

Yes, unfortunately.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), influenza in cats spreads the same way the flu does in humans — through direct contact with another cat (playing together and licking or nuzzling each other, for example), through the air (droplets from a cough or sneeze) and on surfaces (like shared food and water bowls, for example).

Symptoms of the flu in cats include:

Lethargy

Poor appetite

Runny nose or eye

Sneezing

Coughing

Congestion or difficulty breathing

Fever

Can a pet parent give the flu to their cat?

It’s possible.

While there actually hasn’t been a ton of research on the subject, some scientific studies suggest that people can infect their cats with seasonal flu. The good news is that if a cat does catch the flu, it’s generally considered a pretty mild illness.

How to prevent your cat from catching cat flu

First things first, keeping your cat up to date on vaccinations and preventative care is important to keep his immune system in great condition.

“Other preventative measures include avoiding contact with sick animals, good hygiene such as washing your hands often (especially when you are sick), as well as washing your pet’s bedding and dishes frequently,” Fischer said.

Luckily, healthy adult cats typically recover well from the flu. However, it can be serious or even fatal in very young, very old or immunocompromised cats — so paying close attention to symptoms and reaching out to your vet as soon as you notice anything is definitely a good idea.

“Although, there is no specific treatment or cure for the flu virus,” Fischer added. “Treatment will [include] symptomatic and supportive care, such as fluids, antibiotics [and] anti-inflammatory medications.”

Here’s to keeping your kitty happy and healthy during cold and flu season — and all year long!

