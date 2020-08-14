Feeder Toys To Satisfy Even The Biggest Cat Foodies

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Does your cat love food puzzles? Interactive feeders are an amazing way to keep cats mentally stimulated and entertained for hours on end.

Not to mention they can also help food-obsessed cats slow down their feedings to avoid the upset stomachs — and vomiting — that can happen when they eat too fast. Cat parents know the deal.

But it can be overwhelming looking through the hundreds of cat feeder toys out there, so these are some of the best ones — all with rave reviews to back them up.

Catit Senses 2.0 Digger Interactive Cat Toy