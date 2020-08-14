Feeder Toys To Satisfy Even The Biggest Cat Foodies
These feeders are great for turning mealtime into a game — or just stopping them from scarfing down their food too fast and vomiting it all over your rug 30 seconds later 🤷♀️😸
Does your cat love food puzzles? Interactive feeders are an amazing way to keep cats mentally stimulated and entertained for hours on end.
Not to mention they can also help food-obsessed cats slow down their feedings to avoid the upset stomachs — and vomiting — that can happen when they eat too fast. Cat parents know the deal.
But it can be overwhelming looking through the hundreds of cat feeder toys out there, so these are some of the best ones — all with rave reviews to back them up.
Catit Senses 2.0 Digger Interactive Cat Toy
Why You’ll Love It: This puzzle toy can be used with dry kibble or treats, and was designed to help “greedy eaters eat at a healthier pace.” It’ll activate all of your cat’s senses, encouraging them to use sight, smell, taste, touch and hearing to retrieve their prizes.
Trixie Activity Fun Board
Why You’ll Love It: There are actually six different boards you can choose from — all with varying difficulties and ways to try to outsmart your smarty pants cat. Some take dry treats, but others (like game 4) also allow for liquid treats.
Catit Senses 2.0 Food Tree – Interactive Cat Toy
Why You’ll Love It: This cat tree isn’t just cool to look at. It works with dry kibble or treats to help encourage your cat to use all her senses — a great way to make sure your cat stays active and stimulated. There are three difficulty settings, so you can make it harder the better she gets.
Catit Hagen Treat Ball
Why You’ll Love It: The most affordable one on this list, this interactive treat ball gives your cat tons of playtime — and they get rewarded with a tasty treat.
Wooden Treat Game
Why You’ll Love It: This handmade wooden toy lets you hide a treat in one of the cubes for your cat to find. They’ll have tons of fun sniffing and searching for the right cube to pull out.
Cat Hidden Treat Dungeon Dice D-20 Toy
Why You’ll Love It: For tiny dungeon masters in training, this adorable die can be stuffed with treats that are roughly 2.5” — great for kittens or a between-meals treat.