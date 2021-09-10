The Cutest Cat Face Masks For Cat Lovers

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Masks have become a part of our daily routine, but a lot of masks can be boring. So you’re probably looking for some extra-cute masks to make wearing them fun.

And if you love cats, what better way to do that than with cat face masks?

Here are 10 of the cutest cat face masks that cat people will love. Many of the masks have multiple layers or have filter pockets for extra protection and have adjustable ear straps and nose wires to make wearing them as comfortable as possible. Plus, adorable cats.