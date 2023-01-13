Accessorize Your Cat Obsession With These Cat Earrings

Your new favorite earrings 😻

By Sam Howell

Published on 1/13/2023 at 3:29 PM

cat earrings

Finding jewelry that shows off your cat obsession (without being too tacky!) can be tricky. But there are actually some cat earrings out there that are super stunning.

We rounded up a few that will have you expressing your love of cats and totally feeling yourself at the same time.

Our favorite cat earrings

These are some cat earrings that we absolutely love.

These simple studs: ZowBinBin Cat Earrings
$29

This pair of pearl studs is for the cat lover looking for an elegant and understated way to show how much they adore their kitty. The accent color on the ears and whiskers is available in three options: silver, gold and rose gold.

A pair of elegant cats: Taxco Silver Kitty Cat Earrings
$48

These sterling silver earrings feature the silhouette of some graceful cats. The long legs and curled tails make these earrings almost as beautiful as your own BFF.

These asymmetrical statement earrings: ROSTIVO Moon Star Cat Earrings
$6

If you’re going for an interesting aesthetic, this pair’s got it. These moon-shaped earrings have a star on one side and a cat on the other for a fun, asymmetrical look.

A set of gorgeous black cats: Jade Cat Dangle Earrings
$88
$110

These dangling earrings are really stunning. The beautiful black cats are made out of Guatemalan jade and will instantly dress up any outfit.

These earrings that redefine “dangling”: U7 Cute Cat Drop Earrings
$11

These earrings are fun while still being cute and stylish. They’ll definitely be a conversation starter for other cat lovers.

A pair of geometric studs: Geometric Cat Sterling Silver Stud Earrings
$38

If you’re looking for something satisfyingly symmetrical, you’ve found it. These cat faces are designed entirely from mirrored geometric shapes, giving them a more interesting design than your typical cat face studs.

These sparkly earrings for leopard lovers: Fierce Leopard Linear Earrings
$104
$148

This pair is for the cat lover who likes to let out their wild side. These dangly leopard earrings are encrusted with colorful crystals, and the fringe ends add extra elegance.

Now that you’ve picked out your perfect pair of cat earrings, you can easily accessorize your obsession while still staying stylish.

