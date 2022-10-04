How To Deal With Your Cat’s Ear Infection

Ear infections in cats actually aren’t super common, but if you see your cat’s ears are especially red and swelling a bit, it’s possible your BFF is dealing with one.

They can be pretty painful and uncomfortable for cats, so you’ll want to know what treatment options are best for yours so you can get him some sweet relief.

We spoke to Kaitlyn Tullio, a licensed veterinary nurse with DodoVet, for more insight on cat ear infections, when to reach out to your veterinarian and what else you can do to help.

Types of ear infections

There are two types of ear infections in cats, and one is more serious than the other.

“An outer ear infection is not very serious and usually easily treatable,” Tullio told The Dodo. “Meanwhile, an inner ear infection is far more serious and can lead to hearing loss if left untreated.”

Cat ear infection symptoms

If you see any of the following signs, you’ll want to contact your vet ASAP, according to Tullio:

Head tilting

Redness

Swelling and irritation in the ear or the ear flap

Discharge that looks like coffee grounds

Yellow or black discharge

Being disoriented

Loss of balance

Foul odor coming from the ear itself

At the vet, the doctor will test a sample of the discharge in your cat’s ear to figure out the cause of the infection.

Causes of an ear infection in cats

Even though it's not the most common ailment in cats, there's actually a whole list of things that can cause a cat's ear infection:

Overgrowth of yeast or bacteria (or sometimes both)

Wax buildup in the ear canal

Thick hair in the ear canal

Allergies, which can include food or pollen

Autoimmune diseases

Tumors and/or polyps in the ear canal

A ruptured eardrum due to trauma

Improper ear cleaning

Foreign bodies

Environmental irritants

Diabetes mellitus

Immune suppressing diseases like FIV or feline leukemia virus (FeLV)

Treating the underlying condition

Wax buildup is common, so in general, regular ear cleanings every two to three months are suggested, according to Tullio. If thick hair in the ear canal is the issue, this can be treated with your groomer or at the vet’s office. They can remove some of the excess hair which can attract yeast or other bacteria that can lead to an ear infection.

“Most other factors listed may require a visit to the vet to determine the underlying cause of the reoccuring ear infections,” Tullio said. “Allergies can be maintained once the cause has been determined. Diabetes and viruses like FIV or FeLV can also make cats more susceptible to ear infections as well.”

If your cat hasn't been tested for FIV/FeLV and is getting regular ear infections, your vet should conduct a blood test, and results should be available quickly.

Some of the causes can be fixed to help prevent your cat getting an ear infection, and others (unfortunately!) can't. If you see any symptoms of an ear infection in your cat, you’ll want to reach out to your vet immediately.

“When you arrive at the vet, your cat will have their ears thoroughly cleaned,” Tullio said. “An ear cleaning solution will be used along with cotton swabs (do not use these at home) or pieces of rolled cotton to remove all discharge and debris from the ear canal.”

Depending on what the vet determines the cause to be, there might also be a medication applied into the ear canal.

Caring for your cat’s ear infection at home

Cleaning your cat’s ears at home with an ear cleaning solution will be part of the treatment process.

“Your vet will most likely have you continue to gently clean his ears at home with a cotton ball (not Q-tips, as they can push debris back into the vertical ear canal) for 10–14 days,” Tullio said. “After treatment has finished, you may have to go back to the vet to make sure the treatment was successful in getting rid of the infection.”

Going forward, you’ll want to keep a close eye on your cat's ears after he’s been treated for signs of reinfection. Healthy cat ears should be odorless and never be red or filled with discharge.

Here’s to seeing a perk in your cat's ears again very soon!

