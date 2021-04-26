Cat Ear Headphones Are Becoming A Thing

About time!

By Sam Howell

Published on 4/26/2021

Cat ear headphones are exactly what they sound like — and believe it or not, they don’t look weird.

They’re actually pretty cool.

Brands like Razer have created some really great headphones that are both adorable and high quality.

And while the Razer headphones can be a little pricey, there are other great options as well that won’t break the bank.

Whether you’re listening to music or deep into your favorite video game, these cat ear headphones are totally a vibe.

Razer Kraken Kitty Bluetooth Headphones
Razer Kraken Kitty Bluetooth Headphones
$100
The Razer headphones are a bit of a splurge, but they’re super cute and the lighting is customizable! Not to mention they've also got a 20- to 50-hour battery life (depending on how much you use the lights). So it’s definitely worth it if you’re looking to treat yourself.
Razer Kraken Kitty USB Headset with Retractable Microphone
Razer Kraken Kitty USB Headset with Retractable Microphone
$150
If you’re as into gaming as you are cats, this is the headset you’re looking for. It’s got a retractable microphone and the lighting can even sync up with your streams (if that’s your thing). It’s available in either pink or black, depending on which vibe you prefer.
Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones with LED Lights
Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones with LED Lights
$36
$43
If you’re on a bit of a budget, these are a much more affordable option and they come in a whole bunch of different colors.
MindKoo Wireless Cat Ear Headphones
MindKoo Wireless Cat Ear Headphones
$47
You’ll love these super sleek headphones. And with four different LED settings, you can amp up your look however you want.
Riwbox CT-7S Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones
Riwbox CT-7S Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones
$37
These headphones are actually designed for kids! They include a volume control feature to protect their ears from listening to music too loud.
Riwbox CT-7 Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones
Riwbox CT-7 Cat Ear Bluetooth Headphones
$42
These are pretty much the same thing but for adults. (This model doesn’t have the volume protection feature.)
