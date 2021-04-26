Cat Ear Headphones Are Becoming A Thing

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Cat ear headphones are exactly what they sound like — and believe it or not, they don’t look weird.

They’re actually pretty cool.

Brands like Razer have created some really great headphones that are both adorable and high quality.

And while the Razer headphones can be a little pricey, there are other great options as well that won’t break the bank.

Whether you’re listening to music or deep into your favorite video game, these cat ear headphones are totally a vibe.