Does Your Cat Have Dry Skin? Here's What To Do

If your cat has started getting dandruff in her fur all of a sudden and is itching more than normal, you’re probably wondering what’s wrong — and how you can get her some relief!

Dandruff is a sign that your cat’s dealing with dry skin, which is typically caused by an underlying condition (though other environmental causes, like humidity, can be a factor).

If your cat has dry skin, here’s everything you need to know on the topic — including symptoms, causes and whether home remedies actually work.

Can cats get dry skin?

Cats can get dry skin, and it actually happens pretty often.

“Dry skin is just as common in cats as it is in humans,” Dr. Maureen K. Murithi, a veterinarian with Hepper, told The Dodo.

Signs of dry skin in cats

If your cat has dry skin, you might notice other symptoms, including the following:

Dandruff

Flaky skin

Dull coat

Itching or grooming

Red skin

Hair loss

Scabs or sores

If your cat has dry skin that’s pretty mild, you can soothe her skin using a product at home (more on that below), but if your cat’s dry skin is more severe, you should take her to the vet ASAP.

“If your cat is scratching and/or licking to the point of having hair loss, reddened skin, scabs or sores, schedule an appointment with your vet,” Dr. Megan Conrad, a veterinary consultant for Hello Ralphie, told The Dodo.

Take note if your cat is acting funny or doing anything differently while she has dry skin, since it could be a sign that something more serious is going on.

“If your kitty's flaky skin is happening along with other symptoms, such as weight loss or gain, change in activity, drinking and urinating more (or less), change in appetite, vomiting or anything that's just not the norm for your cat, let your vet know so they can help get to the cause and start the right treatment,” Dr. Conrad said.

Why do cats get dry skin?

There’s a long list of things that can cause dry skin in cats, some more serious than others. “Causes of dry skin range from harmless to skin conditions that will need veterinary treatment,” Dr. Conrad said.

Nutritional deficiencies

Your cat might have dry skin if she’s not eating a nutritionally balanced diet. “It can be caused by nutritional deficiencies, especially of omega-3 fatty acids and zinc,” Dr. Murithi said.

Zinc supports a cat’s healthy immune system and hair and skin growth, while essential fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties and promote a healthy, shiny coat.

“The most important fat is the unsaturated fat, omega-3,” Dr. Jonathan Roberts, a remote veterinarian with Excited Cats, told The Dodo. “They have a natural anti-inflammatory property that not only promotes healthy skin and fur, but also healthy joints.”

A commercially prepared cat food that’s complete and balanced will usually have enough fatty acids to support a healthy coat in your cat. So if your cat’s food is a good quality, there might be another cause of your cat’s dry skin.

Obesity or arthritis

If your cat is overweight or has arthritis, it might be difficult for her to groom herself as much as she should, which can definitely lead to dry, flaky skin.

“It is also common in cats that are unable to groom themselves either due to obesity or degenerative joint conditions, such as arthritis,” Dr. Murithi said. “This causes the fur to become matted, predisposing the skin to get inflamed, itchy and form flakes.”

Grooming is actually super important for keeping your cat’s skin moisturized and healthy, so the fact that she can’t lick herself can definitely cause health problems.

“Your kitty needs to groom in order to help remove debris from their coat and distribute her natural skin oils,” Dr. Conrad said.

If your cat isn’t grooming herself like she should, you might also notice that her fur doesn’t look as neat or healthy as it usually does.

“Cats that feel sick groom less than normal, resulting in mats, cat dandruff and a generally unkempt look to the haircoat,” Dr. Sarah Wooten, a veterinarian with Pumpkin Pet Insurance, told The Dodo.

If your cat looks totally fine, but still has dry skin, it’s possible there’s another cause behind your cat’s skin issues. “If your cat normally has a healthy hair coat, but you are noticing dandruff and mats, it could be a signal that there are bigger problems,” Dr. Wooten said.

Allergies

Allergies are a common cause of dry skin and itching in cats.

“Allergens will break down the normal skin barrier, causing moisture to be lost,” Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian with Safe Hounds Pet Insurance, told The Dodo.

If you changed up your cat’s environment recently or if it’s allergy season, environmental allergies might be causing your cat’s dry skin.

“This could be a new detergent, cleaner or air freshener, as well as [an] allergy to mold, dust or pollen,” Dr. Conrad said.

Food allergies can also cause itching in your pet, though they’re not as common as environmental allergies. “Food allergies in cats can lead to itchy skin and scratching, particularly around their head and neck,” Dr. Conrad said.

Only 15 percent of allergic cats have food allergies, according to Dr. Roberts. “The most common [food] allergens being grains, chicken, beef and dairy products.”

Parasitic infestations

“External parasites, such as fleas or mites, can create dry skin,” Dr. Conrad said.

Your cat might have dry skin from parasite infestations, especially if she’s sensitive or allergic to fleas. “Fleas can also cause dry skin due to the sensitivity to their saliva when it bites your cat,” Dr. Burch said.

Fleas look like tiny black bugs climbing in your cat’s fur, and they’re pretty easy to find.

Mites can also be an issue. Keep in mind, though, that they can be pretty hard to spot. “Some mites are so tiny they cannot be seen with the naked eye,” Dr. Roberts said. “One mite, Cheyletiella, is most commonly called ‘walking dandruff’ for the reason that its small white body can be mistaken for pieces of sloughed skin [aka skin flakes].”

If you suspect your cat is dealing with a flea or mite infestation, you should take her to the vet to get their recommendation for treatment options.

Hormonal disorders

An imbalance in your cat’s hormones due to an underlying condition can also cause dry skin.

“Dry skin and dandruff can also be seen in certain hormonal conditions, including diabetes mellitus, hyperthyroidism and Cushing’s syndrome,” Dr. Wooten said.

Low humidity

You might find that your cat’s dry skin only pops up in the winter, which is a good indication that the lack of humidity is causing your cat to have dry skin.

“One fairly common cause is low humidity, such as the dry and warm indoor environment your cat is likely living in during the winter months,” Dr. Conrad said.

Harsh shampoos

Your cat also might have dry skin if you’ve used a shampoo on her recently, especially one you haven’t tried before.

“Some shampoos in the market may be harsh on the skin, washing off the natural oils found on the skin and fur,” Dr. Murithi said. “This causes the skin to become dry and flaky.”

Treatment for dry skin in cats

If your cat’s dry skin is severe, lasts a long time or is accompanied by other symptoms, you should take her to the vet for a diagnosis. From there, your vet can come up with a plan to treat your cat’s underlying condition, which can ultimately heal her dry skin.

“Treating dry skin usually depends on the cause,” Dr. Murithi said.

You should try to take your cat in for treatment as soon as possible, though, since it’s possible your cat’s condition can get worse quickly (especially if she’s dealing with parasites).

“Cases of parasitic infestation should also be dealt with as soon as possible to prevent skin infection due to persistent itching,” Dr. Murithi said.

Home remedies for your cat's dry skin

In addition to consulting with your vet, there are some remedies you can try at home that may reduce dandruff and help improve the health of your cat’s skin and coat.

Healthy diet

“The number one prevention for dry skin in cats is getting them onto a high-quality, perfectly balanced cat food,” Dr. Roberts said.

If your cat’s lacking in certain nutrients, she can have a whole bunch of health problems other than dry skin as a result — so it’s super important your cat’s diet is nutritionally complete.

You should also only feed your cat food that’s made with a protein source you can identify and that is listed first in your cat’s food. “Feed a high-quality, complete and balanced diet that has high-quality protein,” Dr. Wooten said.

The best cat food for dry skin will also have plenty of fatty acids, so make sure those are included in the formula.

Humidifier

Low humidity is a common cause of dry skin in cats, and if that’s what’s causing your cat’s dry skin, a humidifier might help.

“During the winter months, one can introduce a humidifier in the room to increase moisture and humidity in the air,” Dr. Murithi said.

Try the AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier from Amazon for $38.97

Regular grooming

Regular grooming can help keep your cat’s skin moisturized, which is especially important if she can’t do it herself due to arthritis or obesity.

“Regular grooming can help get rid of mats and tangles, especially in long-haired breeds,” Dr. Murithi said.

If you don’t already have one, you should invest in a good cat brush so you can help maintain your cat’s coat.

Try the HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush from Amazon for $14.99

Parasite control

Since parasites like fleas can cause dry skin in your cat, putting your cat on a reliable flea control product can help keep her skin healthy.

There are both over-the-counter and prescription flea medications for cats (though prescription formulas tend to be the most effective option), and they come in oral and topical formulas (you can also get your cat a flea collar). They typically need to be administered monthly or every few months.

Dr. Roberts recommends Bravecto for cat flea control.

“The best external parasite control in cats must be Bravecto spot on for cats,” Dr. Roberts said. “Not only does it last 12 weeks, it is also highly effective against ticks, fleas and even mites.”

Try Bravecto topical flea control for cats from Chewy for $53.49

Supplements

Adding omega-3 fatty acid supplements can boost the health of your cat’s coat and is especially important for cats who aren’t already getting enough of these fats in their normal diets.

“In case of dietary deficiency, supplementing the diet with food rich in omega-3 fatty acids and zinc can help correct the problem, e.g., fish oils, flaxseed oil, salmon oil, etc.,” Dr. Murithi said.

For an omega supplement, Dr. Burch recommends Welactin. “Welactin’s source of fatty acids is derived from cold-water fish and provides the highest quality of EPA and DHA,” Dr. Burch said.

Try Welactin Feline Omega-3 Fish Oil from Amazon for $14.99

Dr. Roberts likes the omega supplement from Virbac.

“My first choice in oral supplementation in cats is Virbac’s Allerderm Omegaderm essential fatty acid supplement,” Dr. Roberts said. “It is one of the only highly palatable fatty acid supplements on the market.”

Try Virbac’s Allerderm Omegaderm essential fatty acid supplement from Chewy for $18.05

Your cat’s dry skin can be super uncomfortable for her to deal with, but with a treatment plan from your vet, coupled with some home remedies, you can help make your cat’s skin healthy again in no time.

