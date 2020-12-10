Does My Cat Need Dental Work?

As a passionate pet parent, you know keeping your cat’s teeth healthy is super important.

And sometimes a cleaning alone doesn’t quite cut it.

The Dodo spoke with Amy Gardiner, a vet tech and hospital administrator at Absecon Veterinary Hospital in New Jersey, to figure out how you can tell if your cat needs more serious dental work.

Signs your cat needs more than just a cleaning

It’s important to make sure your cat gets an oral exam during his yearly visit to the vet, because that’s a great way to find out if his pearly whites are healthy.

“Your veterinarian ... will check the overall health of your cat’s mouth and teeth,” Gardiner told The Dodo.

Between your visits to the vet, keep an eye out in case your cat is showing any of these signs:

Decreased appetite

Not eating

Bad smell coming from your cat’s mouth

These things could all indicate that your cat has some sort of infection or oral issue.

According to Gardiner, one of the most common dental issues in cats is tooth resorption.

What is resorption?

Basically resorption is when the dentin in a cat’s tooth — aka, the layer underneath the enamel — starts wearing away or dissolving, and it could eventually happen to the tooth’s root or crown, too.

“Resorption typically starts at the gumline and then begins to erode the tooth. [It] can cause severe pain,” Gardiner said.

That definitely doesn’t sound fun.

And if your cat is experiencing resorption, Gardiner said, the only thing you can do is have the affected tooth removed by a vet.

“This can typically be done by your veterinarian with your pet under general anesthesia,” she explained.

How to protect your cat’s teeth at home

The best way to keep your cat’s mouth healthy is to make sure it’s getting cleaned regularly at home.

“We recommend brushing your pet’s teeth if they tolerate it,” Gardiner said.

That’s definitely easier said than done. Not all cats love having unwanted things shoved in their mouths.

But you can make the process a lot more comfortable for your cat.

“Usually it’s easiest to work up to a toothbrush by starting with a washcloth to rub the teeth and gums,” Gardiner explained. “Once they get used to that sensation you can use a toothbrush or a finger brush.”

Try this finger brush from Chewy for $5.99

Or this dual-ended toothbrush from Chewy for $5.44

When your cat does become more comfortable with a toothbrush, Gardiner recommends using toothpaste from C.E.T.

Buy it from Chewy for $9.44

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.