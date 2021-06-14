1 min read
11 Gifts For Guys Who Love Their Cat
For the cat man in your life 🖤
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Cat dads know how to spoil their cat kids.
This Father’s Day, the cat dad in your life definitely deserves something special for being such an awesome pet parent.
The Dodo rounded up 11 of the best cat dad gifts on the internet, so you can surprise him with something he’ll love.
This ceramic, speckled mug can hold about 15 ounces, so it’s perfect for guys who love coffee (and their cat).
His cat would probably love nothing more than to chill out with a bud of catnip. It’s the perfect way for his cat to take the edge off and share some bonding time with the coolest dad ever.
This cat shelf comes with a built-in hammock for those times his cat just wants to hang out. Cats love being up high, and your cat dad will love making his cat kid happy.
If he’s new to the whole cat-dad thing, he might appreciate this guide that shows him the ropes.
The cat dad in your life probably thinks of his cat like royalty, so this custom pet portrait is pretty spot-on.
This shirt is a subtle ode to his slight obsession with cats.
He probably could really use this portable pet hair vacuum that’s perfect for sucking up the layer of cat fur from his clothes.
For the cat dads who could care less what anyone thinks (and would love some beer), this glass makes the perfect gift.
Give his cat the gift of the great outdoors with this portable catio. Think of all the fun they’ll have hanging out in the yard together on a warm summer night. So cute!
$140
This cat tree is super elegant and has a mid-century modern look that will fit in seamlessly with the rest of his furniture.
Your cat dad will be psyched to return to the office once he has this cat camera. He’ll spend so much time (probably more than he should!) teasing his cat with the built-in laser. While it’s a splurge item, it’ll definitely make him feel extra special.
