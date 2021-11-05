Festive Cat Christmas Sweaters To Get Your BFF In The Holiday Spirit
‘Tis the season for festive sweaters!
Whether you’re planning a pet-friendly ugly Christmas sweater party, or simply looking to keep your cat warm during the chilly winter months, picking up a cozy and cute cat Christmas sweater is a great way to get both yourself and your cat into the holiday spirit.
These cat Christmas sweaters are not only super festive in their designs and colors, but they’re also comfy and cat-approved according to pet parents who left reviews.
So if you’re hoping to convince your cat to step into a holly-jolly sweater for the holidays this year, these are the best cat Christmas sweaters you just have to check out.
Knit in a classic reindeer pattern, this red, white and black cat Christmas sweater from Lanyar is about as festive as it gets. Your cat can wear this throughout the holiday season and beyond, and the warm acrylic material will keep her extra toasty when she’s curled up next to the fire.
You can get two cat Christmas sweaters for the price of one with this set of two from HYLYUN. Each features a fun reindeer motif, and pet parents say both sweaters are perfect for the holiday season. “Great sweaters!” one wrote. “I’ve only used one so far, but it keeps my cat warm and has straps for the hind legs so she can’t get tangled in it.”
These cat Christmas sweaters from AIQI come in two styles: a pullover and a cardigan. The cardigan has cute teddy bears wearing Santa hats on it, and the pullover features decorated Christmas trees. And, yes — the glasses, chain and collar are included, and honestly, they really make the outfit!
The striped Santa cat Christmas sweater on Amazon from BOBIBI is one of the most adorable on this list. The red and white stripes look like a candy cane, and over 700 pet parents say their cats have never looked more festive and ready to celebrate the holidays. “I am that crazy person that dresses her cats,” one pet parent wrote. “Usually I have to use small dog outfits for this, but this was cut much better for a cat's long body without being too baggy. He looked very cute in our ugly Christmas sweater themed card this year.”
This cute plaid hoodie, which comes in red, white and blue, is the perfect outfit for a super cool cat who prefers sweatshirts to sweaters. It comes in sizes ranging from extra-small to 2XL, so you can grab a matching one for your dog, too. And yes, that pouch pocket can hold treats and toys!
If you’re looking for a cat Christmas sweater that can be worn after the holidays wrap up, the sweaters from Evursua are made in unique colors besides the standard red, white and green. The camel-colored sweater with blue snowflakes, for example, will look just as festive at Thanksgiving as it will in the depths of snowy February.
Okay, so this technically isn’t a sweater. But how could we not add this Christmas cape to the list? Trimmed in white faux fur, this hooded red velvet cape will turn any cat into Mrs. Claus for Christmas festivities. Sizes range from small to large, and the cape is easy to put on with a simple tie at the front.