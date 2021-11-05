Festive Cat Christmas Sweaters To Get Your BFF In The Holiday Spirit

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Whether you’re planning a pet-friendly ugly Christmas sweater party, or simply looking to keep your cat warm during the chilly winter months, picking up a cozy and cute cat Christmas sweater is a great way to get both yourself and your cat into the holiday spirit.

These cat Christmas sweaters are not only super festive in their designs and colors, but they’re also comfy and cat-approved according to pet parents who left reviews.

So if you’re hoping to convince your cat to step into a holly-jolly sweater for the holidays this year, these are the best cat Christmas sweaters you just have to check out.