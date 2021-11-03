8 Christmas Stockings That Are Perfect For Your Cat
Great for stocking stuffers 😻🎄
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
If you celebrate Christmas, then getting the perfect Christmas stocking for your cat is probably high on your to-do list.
Christmas stockings are a great way to decorate your home and have a place to store some of the great Christmas gifts you’re getting for your cat.
This is a list of the perfect cat Christmas stockings so that you can get yours in on all the holiday action.
Do you have a two-cat house? This set of adorable burlap stockings will help you save some money so you can buy them even more awesome Christmas gifts. Both stockings are a little different, so you can choose the best one for each personality.
This is a festive stocking that’ll definitely make your mantel pop with traditional Christmas colors.
Not only can you add your cat’s name to this adorable stocking, but you also have tons of bows to choose from to make the stocking really stand out. Have a dog you want to get a stocking for too? They also make one for dogs!
Already have a stocking you love for your cat but want to make it even more personalized? This custom stocking tag is perfect for adding a little extra to her stocking — and there’s a dog version for any canine siblings!
Has your cat been on her best behavior all year long? This stocking is perfect for her. And if she’s been anything but good, there’s nothing like poking fun at a naughty cat.
This stocking can be personalized with up to 10 letters for free! It also has two adorable fish bone charms, making it perfect for any cat.
Here’s a stocking that can be customized with your cat's name and also has the cutest little cat face embroidered on it.
This stocking might not have a customizable option, but it’s so beautifully detailed with a snowy scene that’s perfect for the holidays, and it has a black cat on the front so everyone knows it’s for your BFF.