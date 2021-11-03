We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

With the holiday season fast approaching, it’s time to start thinking about what to put in your cat’s stocking this year.

Luckily, The Dodo is here to help streamline your shopping. We found some of the best cat Christmas gifts you can grab ahead of the holiday rush.

From festive catnip toys and treats to massive cat trees that will blow your cat’s mind, there’s something here for every cat and every cat parent’s price point.

Check out the below list of cat Christmas gifts that will end your cat’s 2021 on a massive high note.