The Cat Christmas Gifts That Need To Be Under Your Tree
Christmas morning can’t come soon enough 😻
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
With the holiday season fast approaching, it’s time to start thinking about what to put in your cat’s stocking this year.
Luckily, The Dodo is here to help streamline your shopping. We found some of the best cat Christmas gifts you can grab ahead of the holiday rush.
From festive catnip toys and treats to massive cat trees that will blow your cat’s mind, there’s something here for every cat and every cat parent’s price point.
Check out the below list of cat Christmas gifts that will end your cat’s 2021 on a massive high note.
Gifts Under $10
Give your catnip-obsessed BFF the best of the best this holiday season by putting a jar of Cat Crack in her stocking. Over 14,100 pet parents say this stuff is the best out there and will make your cat wild out like nobody's watching. Sprinkle it in her favorite scratch pad, in a cotton pouch or just dust a pinch on the floor and wait to see the magic happen.
These rattling knit balls are infused with catnip, so your BFF will have a blast on Christmas morning. Thanks to their lightweightedness and soft exterior, these toys are easy to grab, throw and carry around the house.
This pre-packed stocking from Chiwava is filled to the brim with holiday-themed cat toys like crinkle balls, bells, rattlers and feathers. “Every year my kitties look forward to a stocking like this one coming from Sandy Claws,” one pet parent wrote. “This stocking had everything the kitty kids were dreaming of, toys galore, so I'm about to purchase another for this coming Christmas!!”
If you’ve bought spring toys for your cat before, you know that cats find them utterly delightful. There’s just something about the bounciness cats can’t get enough of. Add these red and green holiday-themed springs to your collection — they make for awesome stocking stuffers!
It doesn’t get more Christmas-y than red-and-green plaid. These plaid bow tie collars from Lamphyface come in two different plaid colors, each adorned with sparkly snowflakes and jingle bells. The collars have quick-release buckles that will come apart if they feel the slightest resistance, keeping your cat safe.
Wondershop’s assortment of Christmas-themed toys come in an adorable Christmas tree box. The toy assortment includes several plush toys, a feather wand, a couple plastic balls and two woven rope toys.
Did you know your cat’s favorite treats come in holiday flavors? Temptations Holiday Dinner cat treats taste like a full Christmas dinner at Grandma’s house complete with turkey and sweet potato. They’re crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside and a favorite among thousands of cats for a reason.
Gifts Under $20
With the winter weather on its way, make sure your cat has the perfect bed to be as snug as a bug. This self-warming bed from Aspen Pet comes in four different sizes and is lined with faux sherpa and an internal layer that reflects your cat’s body heat, keeping her super cozy. “This pet bed is fantastic!!!” one Chewy shopper wrote. “The small is really nice as well due to the sides being higher. It seems like it would give a more secure feeling.”
Your cat will feel like she’s on vacation when she’s hanging out inside this adorable Christmas camper scratch house from Wondershop. “We fell in love with the camper two years ago but didn’t care for last year’s version,” one pet parent wrote on the Target website. “So how great is this return to the original ... with such a fun, colorful design!”
Let your cat scratch all through Christmas day and beyond with the Frisco holiday mistletoe wave scratcher. Sprinkle some of her favorite catnip into the cardboard crevices, and she’ll be glued to the thing all day long. And the subtle mistletoe print looks festive for the season yet will continue to match your aesthetic after the holidays are said and done.
You’ll have fun planting this organic cat grass from The Cat Ladies, and your cat will have fun eating it once it sprouts. Cat grass is great for aiding your cat’s digestion, and this organic mix is safe and tasty. “This little starter kit is super cool!” one five-star reviewer wrote on Amazon. “It comes with enough seeds, coco fiber for soil and an adorable ceramic cat mug as the planter … The instructions are very easy to understand, even for beginners like myself.”
This simple turtleneck sweater will keep your cat warm and toasty all winter long thanks to it’s cozy acrylic knit. It’s a pull-on sweater with two leg holes for front legs as well as a hole at the back for a leash attachment.
Gifts Under $50
The Catit Senses 2.0 Wellness Center is basically a 24/7 spa for your cat. It’s designed with a variety of brushes and textures that cats will love to groom themselves on, it has a catnip container that’s meant to be chewed, and it also comes with a comfy pad for your cat to relax on. And the box the Wellness Center comes in can even be turned into a toy.
Gifts Under $150
This cat tree from Frisco is the ultimate cat tree — it comes with four tiers, two condos and scratch posts galore. You can pick one up in one of six colors and then watch your cat fall head over heels for this thing come Christmas morning.
Your cat will feel like she’s prowling through the jungle when playing on this leafy cat tree from On2Pets. It comes in both spring and autumn colors and features three tiers for your cat to hang out on. “This cat tree was the best money I could spend!” one Chewy customer wrote. “She lives in this tree! Oh, and I can vacuum the fur off the leaves and they are fine — the vacuum doesn't pull them off.”