The Cutest Cat Christmas Collars For Your Festive Bestie
Plaids, snowflakes and lots of jingle bells included!
Now that Thanksgiving is officially behind us, it’s time to kick the Christmas decorating into full gear. And if your cat likes to get just as festive as you do, then you may want to consider picking up a couple of fun Christmas cat collar options for her to wear all December long!
From pretty plaids to patterns she can wear throughout winter, you’ll have a hard time picking out a favorite one. And no judgment if you decide that two (or three) cat Christmas collars are better than one!
The cutest options for a Christmas cat collar you can grab this year
Here are our favorite finds that are great on their own or can be paired with one of these fun cat Christmas sweaters.
This snowflake-covered collar from Buckle-Down is subtly themed after Disney’s “Frozen II.” It comes with a small jingle bell and a breakaway buckle that will release if caught on something. You can even personalize this collar with your cat’s name in one of three different fonts.
Pick up a set of two festive plaid cat Christmas collars from Mailer ahead of the holiday so both your cats can dress in style. You can choose from three different Christmas-themed sets, including one that comes with two matching red plaid collars if you prefer that your cats wear the same thing!
This adorable pom-pom collar from More and Merrier is the perfect size for your little kitten. It features a wintery cabin print, a gold jingle bell and a white pom-pom your kitten will look so cute in.
Red-and-black buffalo plaid can be worn all throughout fall and winter, including the holiday season. This collar from Buckle-Down is simple yet on-theme and can be personalized with your cat’s name in one of three fonts.
This set of three Christmas-themed cat collars from PUPTECK is ideal for cats who love to change up their look throughout the day — or you can alternate these collars in the days leading up to Christmas! Each collar comes with a breakaway buckle and a charm and jingle bell that matches the theme of the collar’s pattern.
Why wear a festive collar just for the holidays? This beautiful cotton collar with a breakaway buckle from Necoichi features a sweet little gold fish charm and matching jingle bell. It comes in a red, green or navy polka-dot fabric that works great for the holiday season and throughout the rest of the year.
Forget dark evergreens — this Christmas collar from More and Merrier is that perfect shade of green that reminds us of the Grinch! It features a fun plaid pattern, a gold jingle bell and a breakaway buckle in a matching Grinch green color.
If you’re looking for something with a bit of extra pizazz for your cat to wear on Christmas Day, this penguin ruffle collar is the perfect thing. It goes on easily thanks to the elastic neckband and features jingle bells at the corner of every ruffle. It’s super cute and very festive!
The set of two cat Christmas collars from Lamphyface come with a beautiful matching plaid flower that can be slid on or off the collar itself. You can also grab this set with coinciding bandanas or two different sizes of bows.
And if you’re looking for inspiration for gifts you may want to give your cat this Christmas, check out our cat-themed Christmas gift guide here!