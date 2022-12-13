Now that Thanksgiving is officially behind us, it’s time to kick the Christmas decorating into full gear. And if your cat likes to get just as festive as you do, then you may want to consider picking up a couple of fun Christmas cat collar options for her to wear all December long!

From pretty plaids to patterns she can wear throughout winter, you’ll have a hard time picking out a favorite one. And no judgment if you decide that two (or three) cat Christmas collars are better than one!

The cutest options for a Christmas cat collar you can grab this year

Here are our favorite finds that are great on their own or can be paired with one of these fun cat Christmas sweaters.