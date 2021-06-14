Transporting your cat in any capacity can be a bit of a nightmarish experience, especially if she’s not a fan of car rides. To help you out, The Dodo rounded up a great selection of cat carriers for the car that could make your next trip to the vet or road trip across the country much less stressful.

According to tons of five-star reviews from cat parents, these cat carriers are safe, secure and may just be comfortable enough to make your cat actually

enjoy