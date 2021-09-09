5 Cat Car Seats For An (Almost) Stress-Free Ride

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Planning to hit the road with your cat?

If your cat hates being stuck in a cat carrier, a cat car seat might be the next best thing.

What is a cat car seat?

Unlike cat carriers (which look more like kennels), car seats aren’t usually enclosed, but they still keep your cat restrained, so she can take in a little more of the world around her while staying safe.

Cat car seats do require your cat to be attached by her harness, so make sure you have her favorite one ready to go.If you don’t have a harness already you can try this one from Amazon for $11.15.

Of course, some cats would totally prefer a carrier, so it’s best to check with your veterinarian on which product she recommends for your cat.

But if a cat car seat is on your radar, these are some that will keep her cozy and happy — or as happy as a cat in a car could be.