The Best Car Harnesses To Survive Traveling With Your Cat

Planning to hit the road with your cat?

If your cat hates being stuck in a cat carrier, a cat car harness and seat belt might be a better option.

But with so many to choose from, how can you find the best car harness and seat belt for your cat?

The Dodo rounded up cat car harnesses and seat belts with awesome safety features so you can find one that will keep your cat secure for a stress-free car ride.

How does a cat car harness and seat belt work?

To use a cat harness and seat belt in the car, you attach a special safety strap (known as a cat seat belt) to your cat’s harness and hook it up to either your car’s headrest or the car’s seat belt. This helps prevent your cat from running all over the car while you’re driving, and keeps her safely in place while heading to your destination

There are different options when it comes to keeping your cat safe in the car (from using cat car seats to cat carriers), so it’s best to check with your veterinarian on which one she recommends for your individual cat.

If a cat car harness and seat belt combo is on your radar, these are some of the best ones available.