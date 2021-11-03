The 4 Best Calming Sprays To Chill Out Your Cat

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

It can be super upsetting whenever your cat gets stressed out over something.Calming sprays for cats can help, especially for cats who just need a short-term fix to help ease nerves during predictable situations, like car rides.

And while there are tons of cat calming sprays for you to choose from, it can get really overwhelming trying to figure out where to look — and which brands to trust.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian from Safe Hounds Pet Insurance, to help you navigate the world of calming treats for cats and find out which products veterinarians recommend.

Best Overall: Feliway Cat Calming Pheromone Spray

Best All-Natural: Nature's Miracle Just for Cats Calming Spray

Best For Catnip Lovers: Only Natural Pet Just Relax Botanical Cat Calming Spray

Best For Problem Behavior: Relaxivet Pheromone Calming Spray for Cats

What are cat calming sprays?



“Cat calming sprays are over-the-counter products made with pheromones or botanical extracts to help calm cats during events that can cause stress or anxiety,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo.

How do cat calming sprays work?



Some calming sprays include synthetic pheromones in their formulas, which mimic the ones produced by mother cats to calm their young. “Having this pheromone available for your cat to smell and stimulate the olfactory system can reduce anxiety,” Dr. Burch said.

Calming sprays can also contain natural ingredients that are said to help reduce anxiety in cats. “Botanical extracts such as lemongrass, chamomile, rosemary, peppermint and lavender have been shown to have a calming effect on a cat,” Dr. Burch said.

When using calming sprays, spray it on anything that your cat might snuggle up to when she’s stressed, like her blanket, bed or window perch. It’s even great to use inside of travel bags or cars when you’re heading on a road trip.

Benefits of cat calming sprays



Calming sprays can help reduce stress and anxiety in cats about to experience a veterinary visit, a guest in the household, thunderstorms or fireworks.

“The sprays are best for cats with mild stress in these situations,” Dr. Burch said.” Cat calming sprays will not cause sedation or any other potential side effects, which can be seen with prescription medication.”

They also come in handy in other situations, including:

Travel

Separation anxiety

Introducing new pets

Moving

Changes to her routine

If you think your cat suffers from more severe anxiety, or she isn’t responding to calming sprays, it’s best to talk to a professional.

Signs of severe anxiety in cats can include:

Hiding

Trying to escape

Aggression

How to find the best cat calming sprays



“I recommend finding a calming spray that does not have a strong scent ... as cats have a sensitive olfactory system,” Dr. Burch said. “I also recommend reviewing all ingredients to ensure there is no botanical extract that may be toxic and harmful to your cat.”

Some botanicals and plants that are toxic to cats are:

Apple

Apricot

Azalea

Black cherry

Calamondin orange

Eucalyptus

Lemon

For a full list of botanicals and plants poisonous to cats, check out ASPCA’S list of toxic and non-toxic plants.

Best cat calming sprays



Here are vet-recommended cat calming sprays that are effective, easy to use and safe.