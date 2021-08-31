How Do I Find A Calming Product For My Cat?

Did you know that cats can have anxiety just like people?

A lot of things can cause anxiety in cats — their owner leaving, a traumatic experience, lack of socialization or even a simple trip to the vet.

So how can you tell if your cat has anxiety? Some signs of anxiety in cats include freezing, holding his ears back, hair standing up, aggression, crouching, shifting his body or head away and holding his tail close to his body.

If you notice your cat showing any of these anxiety symptoms, you may want to consider using a cat calming product to help him. But how can you find the right calming product for your cat?

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian from Safe Hounds Pet Insurance, and Dr. Sarah Wooten, a veterinary journalist and veterinarian with Pumpkin Pet Insurance, to find out how to find the best calming products for your cat.

Will cat calming products cure your cat’s anxiety?



While calming products are helpful, you should talk to your vet to determine the underlying cause of your cat’s anxiety and stress.

“Calming products can help your cat feel better; however, it is best to determine the cause of anxiety in your cat and eliminate it if possible and use the calming products as tools to help you along the way,” Dr. Wooten told The Dodo. “If the underlying cause is removed, anxiety often resolves on its own.”

Your cat may also need additional treatment, such as behavior modification and prescription medication, but calming products can be beneficial in managing symptoms, Dr. Burch said.

And cat calming products should be used in combination with other therapies, such as exercise, to help reduce stress more efficiently.

“Cats who are bored or have too much energy develop anxiety and stress more often than pets who meet their daily exercise needs,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo. “I recommend exercising your cat for a minimum of one hour [per day] to help prevent anxiety.”

Benefits of calming products for cats



There are lots of benefits to using calming products for your cat.

“Calming products can increase your cat’s tolerance to stressors and reduce anxiety and anxiety-related behaviors, such as inappropriate elimination, hiding or aggression,” Dr. Wooten said.

Cat calming products can be super helpful if your cat gets stressed out in situations like going to the vet, during thunderstorms or when there are changes in his routine. Not only do they keep your cat calm, but they can help you as well — because you won’t have to worry about your cat freaking out.

Types of cat calming products



There are a number of different types of cat calming products. The product you choose to help your cat’s anxiety will depend on your individual cat and your vet’s recommendations.

Calming products for cats include:

Oral supplements and chews

Compression jackets

Pheromones (sprays, diffusers, wipes, collars)

Prescription medications

Targeted EMF (electromagnetic field) therapy

High frequency vibration emitters

Environmental enrichment toys (interactive toys)

How to find the best calming products



Before trying out any cat calming products, you might want to ask your vet what they think would be best.

“During your visit with your veterinarian, I recommend taking their advice on the best calming products for your cat,” Dr. Burch said. “Each cat is an individual, and an effect that helps one cat may not benefit your cat.”

Dr. Burch also recommends looking for products that were developed by a veterinarian or recommended by veterinarians — that way you’ll know they’re safe.

You can also check online cat forums and read product reviews to see what other cat parents recommend, Dr. Wooten said.

To help you find some of the best cat calming products, The Dodo rounded up some of our picks and veterinarian recommendations — so you and your cat can both relax.