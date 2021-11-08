The Best Cat Calming Collars That Actually Work

If your cat gets a little stressed out from time to time, whether she’s nervous about having visitors at the house or totally hates whenever you leave her alone, you might be looking for products to help keep her calm.

While there are tons of different calming aids on the market, from relaxing cat beds to pheromone diffusers, a calming collar is one of the easiest ways to help ease your cat’s stress both at home and on the go.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian from Safe Hounds Pet Insurance, to find out more about cat calming collars — and if they’ll work for your pet.

Best Overall: NurtureCALM 24/7 Feline Calming Pheromone Collar

Best Smelling: Sentry Calming Collar For Cats

Best To Fight Urine Marking: Comfort Zone Cat Calming Pheromone Collar

How do calming collars work?



Calming collars typically work by releasing synthetic pheromones. These pheremones mimic the scent of your cat’s mother from when she was (the absolute cutest) kitten, which can help her feel calm.

“The pheromones used are synthetic hormones that mimic the ones produced by mother cats to calm their young,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo. “Having this pheromone available for your cat to smell and stimulate the olfactory system can reduce anxiety.”

Benefits of calming collars for cats



There are a few benefits of using calming collars for your cat, including the following:

They’re available over the counter



Rather than having to get a prescription from your vet like you would have to do with anxiety medications, these collars can easily be purchased online or at your local pet store.

They’re non-medicated



Calming collars are a great way to help reduce stress or anxiety without having to deal with the possible side effects of meds. So if you prefer that your cat doesn’t use prescription medication, calming collars are a great option.

They don’t take up any space



Rather than having to make more room for a new calming cat bed, or find a free outlet for a pheromone diffuser, these collars don’t take up any space other than on your cat's neck.

How to find the best cat calming collars



Your veterinarian may carry or recommend products based on ones they’ve had success with in other patients.

“Cat calming collars can be found through various sources, including your veterinary office, pet stores, Amazon or Chewy,” Dr. Burch said.

These are the cat calming collars recommended by Dr. Burch: