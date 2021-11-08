The Best Cat Calming Collars That Actually Work
If your cat gets a little stressed out from time to time, whether she’s nervous about having visitors at the house or totally hates whenever you leave her alone, you might be looking for products to help keep her calm.
While there are tons of different calming aids on the market, from relaxing cat beds to pheromone diffusers, a calming collar is one of the easiest ways to help ease your cat’s stress both at home and on the go.
The Dodo reached out to Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian from Safe Hounds Pet Insurance, to find out more about cat calming collars — and if they’ll work for your pet.
Best Overall: NurtureCALM 24/7 Feline Calming Pheromone Collar
Best Smelling: Sentry Calming Collar For Cats
Best To Fight Urine Marking: Comfort Zone Cat Calming Pheromone Collar
How do calming collars work?
Calming collars typically work by releasing synthetic pheromones. These pheremones mimic the scent of your cat’s mother from when she was (the absolute cutest) kitten, which can help her feel calm.
“The pheromones used are synthetic hormones that mimic the ones produced by mother cats to calm their young,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo. “Having this pheromone available for your cat to smell and stimulate the olfactory system can reduce anxiety.”
Benefits of calming collars for cats
There are a few benefits of using calming collars for your cat, including the following:
They’re available over the counter
Rather than having to get a prescription from your vet like you would have to do with anxiety medications, these collars can easily be purchased online or at your local pet store.
They’re non-medicated
Calming collars are a great way to help reduce stress or anxiety without having to deal with the possible side effects of meds. So if you prefer that your cat doesn’t use prescription medication, calming collars are a great option.
They don’t take up any space
Rather than having to make more room for a new calming cat bed, or find a free outlet for a pheromone diffuser, these collars don’t take up any space other than on your cat's neck.
How to find the best cat calming collars
Your veterinarian may carry or recommend products based on ones they’ve had success with in other patients.
“Cat calming collars can be found through various sources, including your veterinary office, pet stores, Amazon or Chewy,” Dr. Burch said.
These are the cat calming collars recommended by Dr. Burch:
This collar is clinically proven to reduce your cat’s fear in stressful situations, including traveling, separation anxiety or going to the vet. It’s also proven to reduce symptoms of stress, like inappropriate urination or aggression.
This collar is scientifically proven to help to relieve anxiety and promote good behavior. It also has a soothing lavender and chamomile fragrance to keep your cat feeling calm for up to 30 days. And since it can fit necks that measure up 15 inches, it’s perfect for larger cats.
This collar helps fight off bad behavior due to stress in cats, but it specifically works to reduce urine marking and scratching.
While calming collars can help your cat, it’s important to keep in mind that some pets may need additional training and/or medications. If that’s the case for your cat, reach out to your veterinarian.
