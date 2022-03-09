The Best Cat Brushes According To Vets, Groomers And Pet Parents
For at-home grooming sessions.
Brushing your cat should be an essential part of your at-home cat grooming routine. Not only does brushing build trust between you and your BFF, but it’s also an especially important task if you’re the parent of a long-haired cat — no one wants to end up dealing with painful mats.
Cat parents should be equipped with a great cat brush (or two!) suited for your cat’s grooming needs, and The Dodo found some of the best cat brushes out there, according to vets, groomers and pet parents who’ve tried them.
Having consulted the experts, there are a handful of brushes you’ll want to check out for either your short- or long-haired cat. Not all cat brushes are created equally, so you’ll want to pick one that’s best suited for your cat’s coat type. This will ensure that you and your cat are getting the most out of grooming sessions and that brushing remains painless and relaxing.
So, which cat brushes reign supreme? According to the pros, these are the best brushes you can buy:
For Long-Haired Cats:
- Best groomer-recommended cat brush for long hair: ANDIS Steel Pet Comb
- Best vet-recommended cat brush for long hair: Well & Good Flea Comb
- Best-rated cat brush for long hair: HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush
- Best dematting cat brush: Pet Republique Dematting Rake
For Short-Haired Cats:
- Best groomer-recommended cat brush for short hair: FURminator Short Hair Cat Deshedding Tool
- Best vet-recommended cat brush for short hair: Well & Good Combo Pin & Bristle Brush
- Best-rated cat brush for short hair: KONG Cat ZoomGroom Brush
- Best natural bristle cat brush for short hair: Mars Boar Bristle Cat Hair Brush
How to find the best cat brush
Here are some tips on finding the best cat brush for your needs:
It should be a deshedding tool
According to Dr. Laurie Hess, Petco’s director of veterinary medicine, “a quality cat deshedding tool is a must-have when it comes to cat hair removal and shed control, whether your cat has short or long hair.”
Unlike a standard brush or comb, a cat deshedding brush helps cut through and remove accumulated loose hair and dander. “And [deshedding tools] may help cats have fewer hair balls by eliminating excess hair that they ingest while self-grooming,” Dr. Hess said. “Pet parents may also see fewer furballs rolling by!”
It should be gentle
Certified feline master groomer Lynn Paolillo, who runs Cat Naps Cattery in New Jersey, told The Dodo that any cat tool you use to groom your cat should be gentle enough that you can run it across your arm or hand without any discomfort.
“Inexpensive combs sometimes have very sharp ends, which should be avoided,” she said, adding that you should specifically test out deshedding rakes and slicker brushes on your own skin first as these can be the most pointy.
It should have multiple functions
“Look for a high-quality cat brush with multiple functionalities for removing excess fur, dirt and dander from both long- and short-haired cats with all different types of coats,” Dr. Hess suggested.
Best cat brushes for long-haired cats
If you have a cat with long hair, then these are the best brushes for the job.
“For long-haired kitties, my favorite tool is a greyhound comb,” Julie Matthes, cat groomer and owner of Feline Fancy, told The Dodo. “Takes care of mats before they become too big to remove.” Greyhound-style combs are usually metal with both wide and narrow teeth.
“Long-haired cats require daily brushings,” Dr. Hess said. “Start by using a cat slicker brush, which is specially designed to help you get through both their topcoat and undercoat with minimal effort. Always follow the slicker brush with a metal comb to make sure you remove all loose hairs and tangles.”
The HERTZKO self-cleaning slicker brush, which won The Dodo’s Paw of Approval, removes knots, dander, loose hair and tangles and traps it away until you’re done grooming. To clean up, simply use the button on the handle to pull back the bristles, and the clump of fur will slide right off the brush. “Slicker brushes are good for helping kitties look good short-term for company,” Matthes added. “Brush lightly … it can cause injury if used on older, thin-skinned kitties.”
If your cat’s prone to matting, then the Pet Republique dematting rake is her new best friend. This dual-sided comb features stainless steel mat-removing teeth that bite through tangles and mats without causing discomfort. And the compact size makes it perfect for use on cats large and small.
Best brushes for short-haired cats
These are the best short-haired cat brushes according to pros and pet parents.
“For short-haired kitties, I love to use the FURminator,” Matthes said. “It works well with removing their loose coat.” The teeth reach through your cat’s topcoat to remove your cat’s shedding fur, which promotes fewer hair balls and can significantly reduce shedding when used regularly.
“The preferred short-haired cat brush should have short bristles that are soft or fine to avoid scratching your cat,” Dr Hess said. “A 2-in-1 cat combo pin and bristle brush is a great tool to use as the pin side will help loosen the dander and hairs, and the bristle side will help remove and distribute their natural oils.”
The KONG ZoomGroom is designed to give your cat a massage while grooming her. The soft rubber bristles not only grab onto loose hair but also promote blood flow within the skin without causing irritation. Paolillo said that she also loves using the ZoomGroom on short-haired cats because the bristles are “gentle on skin and can attract a lot of dead hair.” Your cat will have healthier skin, shinier fur and be oh-so relaxed during and after grooming sessions.
With its super-soft bristles, your cat with sensitive skin will love how The Buddy System’s boar bristle brush distributes her natural oils and brings out the shine in her short coat. Pet parents say this brush has improved dandruff conditions and has brought life back into dull fur.
How to brush a cat
Now that you have the appropriate tools, you’re ready to start brushing. Here’s how to brush your cat so that you’re getting the most loose hair out and causing the least discomfort.
- Grab the right tools for the right spot. “Make sure to choose the right tool for the area you are working on,” Paollilo said. “Tiny flea combs are not appropriate for body or tail combing. But large, wide-tooth combs won’t be very effective on legs and faces.”
- Always follow the direction of her fur. When you brush your cat, make sure you’re brushing her in the direction her fur grows from neck to tail. More often than not, your cat will let you know if you’re brushing her correctly — most cats aren’t afraid to tell you with meows, bites or scratches if they don’t like your brushing technique.
- Don’t rip through tangles. If you hit a snarl or a mat, don’t rip through and cause any discomfort. Instead, take your time and gently work at the snarl to untangle it. If your cat has a mat forming, make sure you’re dealing with matted fur correctly before it becomes a bigger problem. “NEVER USE SCISSORS!” Matthes warned. “Kitty mats are often attached to skin, and you can cause injury.”
- Marvel at how much hair you just got out of your cat’s coat. If you’re crafty, make a sweater!
How often should you brush a cat?
“I recommend regular brushing for every cat,” Matthes said. “Five to 10 minutes daily is ideal, but at least three times a week [is sufficient].” Dr. Hess agreed, specifically stating that long-haired cats should receive daily brushings.
“I recommend to my clients to put their comb next to the TV remote,” Paollilo said. “While your cat sits with you watching TV, get in the habit of combing sections of their body throughout the week.” She noted that pet parents should pay extra attention to “high-risk” areas like the chest, armpits, belly, base of the tail and the back of the rear legs, since they’re more prone to matting. “If you are noticing knots or mats on their back or sides, then most likely there are a lot more mats on the underside.”
If you can, start brushing your cat early in life, Matthes said, to get her used to you grooming her. “Make it fun and a time for bonding. Treats are always welcome,” she added.
And if you’re unable to commit to regular brushing, or if your cat simply won’t put up with your primping and preening, then building a good relationship with a professional groomer is necessary to make sure your cat stays healthy, happy and pretty!
Now that you’re equipped with the best cat brush and a positive attitude, go forth and brush.
