The Best Cat Brushes According To Vets, Groomers And Pet Parents

Brushing your cat should be an essential part of your at-home cat grooming routine. Not only does brushing build trust between you and your BFF, but it’s also an especially important task if you’re the parent of a long-haired cat — no one wants to end up dealing with painful mats.

Cat parents should be equipped with a great cat brush (or two!) suited for your cat’s grooming needs, and The Dodo found some of the best cat brushes out there, according to vets, groomers and pet parents who’ve tried them.

Having consulted the experts, there are a handful of brushes you’ll want to check out for either your short- or long-haired cat. Not all cat brushes are created equally, so you’ll want to pick one that’s best suited for your cat’s coat type. This will ensure that you and your cat are getting the most out of grooming sessions and that brushing remains painless and relaxing.

So, which cat brushes reign supreme? According to the pros, these are the best brushes you can buy:

For Long-Haired Cats:

For Short-Haired Cats:

How to find the best cat brush

Here are some tips on finding the best cat brush for your needs:

It should be a deshedding tool

According to Dr. Laurie Hess, Petco’s director of veterinary medicine, “a quality cat deshedding tool is a must-have when it comes to cat hair removal and shed control, whether your cat has short or long hair.”

Unlike a standard brush or comb, a cat deshedding brush helps cut through and remove accumulated loose hair and dander. “And [deshedding tools] may help cats have fewer hair balls by eliminating excess hair that they ingest while self-grooming,” Dr. Hess said. “Pet parents may also see fewer furballs rolling by!”

It should be gentle

Certified feline master groomer Lynn Paolillo, who runs Cat Naps Cattery in New Jersey, told The Dodo that any cat tool you use to groom your cat should be gentle enough that you can run it across your arm or hand without any discomfort.

“Inexpensive combs sometimes have very sharp ends, which should be avoided,” she said, adding that you should specifically test out deshedding rakes and slicker brushes on your own skin first as these can be the most pointy.

It should have multiple functions

“Look for a high-quality cat brush with multiple functionalities for removing excess fur, dirt and dander from both long- and short-haired cats with all different types of coats,” Dr. Hess suggested.

Best cat brushes for long-haired cats

If you have a cat with long hair, then these are the best brushes for the job.