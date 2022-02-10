Does My Cat Need Booster Shots?

Did you know that cats need booster shots just like we do?

Cat booster shots are actually a crucial part of keeping your BFF vaccinated against some pretty scary diseases.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Debra Eldredge, a veterinarian with Senior Tail Waggers, to find out everything you need to know about cat booster shots.

What are booster shots for cats?

Booster shots are additional vaccine doses that your cat needs periodically to stay safe from serious diseases like rabies, calicivirus, herpes virus, panleukemia and leukemia.

“Boosters stimulate the immune system and provide more protection,” Dr. Eldredge told The Dodo. “In some cats, protection can wane over time. This way your cat’s immune system is ‘primed’ to respond on exposure.”

Every vaccine your cat gets will require booster shots to keep him protected throughout his life.

“Basically, all vaccines should be boostered at some point,” Dr. Eldredge said. “Vaccine manufacturers do testing and research to verify that cats are still protected by their vaccine for a set period of time (for most, this is currently three years).”

Do cats need booster shots every year?

Some cats might need booster shots every year, while others might need them even less frequently than that.

“Frequency of vaccination boosters depends partly on the type of vaccine,” Dr. Eldredge said. “Most intranasal vaccines recommend yearly boosters to keep immunity high. For injectable vaccines, some will recommend a booster one year after the initial series in a kitten, and then every three years after that.”

Always follow your vet’s recommendations when it comes to your cat’s vaccine and booster schedule.

So there you have it — you aren’t going to want to skip your cat’s booster shots or your BFF won’t be protected against those serious diseases.