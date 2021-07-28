7 Special Treats Designed Just For Your Cat's Birthday
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
For your cat’s birthday (or adoption day), you’ll probably want to get him lots of gifts to show him how much you love him — and what’s a better gift than lots of delicious treats?
And since you give your cat treats all the time, you’ll want to get some extra-special treats for his b-day.
To help you find some super fun treats for your cat’s special day, The Dodo rounded up seven of the best cat birthday treats that your cat will love.
This gift box has lots of treats for your cat to choose from, and it comes with toys, including your cat’s favorite — a laser. The treats include fish and chicken that have been freeze-dried to lock in flavor and nutrients.
Throw your cat a party with this party mix. The variety pack comes with six different flavors — including chicken and turkey, shrimp and tuna and crab — and the fun shapes let you have playtime with your cat, too.
These cookies look just like ice cream scoops — so cute! They’re homemade with healthy ingredients, including sweet potato and pumpkin.
Have a sushi party with these cute treats that look just like real sushi! They’re safe for your cat to enjoy because they’re dehydrated, and they’re made with healthy chicken, beef and salmon.
This birthday box has everything you need for your cat’s birthday — treats, toys and cat food! And all the products are picked by cat parents, so you know your cat will love them.
Treat your cat to some ice cream for his birthday with this cat ice cream made with goat’s milk and fish. It comes as a powder, so all you have to do is add water and freeze it for a yummy birthday treat.
This tuna treat is like a popsicle for your cat! It’s made with real deep-sea tuna, so you know it’ll be a big hit for his birthday.