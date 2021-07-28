7 Special Treats Designed Just For Your Cat's Birthday

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

For your cat’s birthday (or adoption day), you’ll probably want to get him lots of gifts to show him how much you love him — and what’s a better gift than lots of delicious treats?

And since you give your cat treats all the time, you’ll want to get some extra-special treats for his b-day.

To help you find some super fun treats for your cat’s special day, The Dodo rounded up seven of the best cat birthday treats that your cat will love.