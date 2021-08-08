What You Need To Throw A Cat Birthday Party

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

You might have heard of people having parties for their dogs, but did you know that cat parties are a real thing, too?

You can throw a birthday party for your cat, you just need the right supplies (and because cats can be a little more selectively social than dogs, you might not want to invite other cats — just your cat-loving friends, or even just the two of you).

So to help you plan your cat’s birthday party, The Dodo put together a list of some of the cutest cat birthday party supplies available online so you can throw your cat the best birthday ever (even if she’s only interested in the treat portion).