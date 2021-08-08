What You Need To Throw A Cat Birthday Party
This list has all the supplies 🎉🎂
You might have heard of people having parties for their dogs, but did you know that cat parties are a real thing, too?
You can throw a birthday party for your cat, you just need the right supplies (and because cats can be a little more selectively social than dogs, you might not want to invite other cats — just your cat-loving friends, or even just the two of you).
So to help you plan your cat’s birthday party, The Dodo put together a list of some of the cutest cat birthday party supplies available online so you can throw your cat the best birthday ever (even if she’s only interested in the treat portion).
Make sure all your cat-loving friends show up to your cat’s party with these invites, which have a cute cat in a birthday hat on them. You can customize all the text on the cards to add your own personal message and RSVP info.
Hang this “Happy Birthday” banner to let all the guests know it’s your cat’s birthday. The banner has colored cardstock flags with a different cat’s face on each one, and comes with string for easy assembly.
What’s a party without cake — especially a cat birthday party? This cake mix is all-natural, microwavable and comes with a fish-shaped pan.
This party hat has cute pom-poms and a confetti print, and has an adjustable chin strap for the perfect fit (even if that perfect fit only stays on for 10 seconds).
Get some fun cat ears for your human guests to celebrate the birthday boy or girl! This pack comes with 10 different colored headbands.
Give out party favors to thank your guests for helping your cat celebrate. This gift bag has a happy cat print and comes in multiple sizes (so you can decide how many “thanks” you want to give) and in glossy and matte finishes.
Put these catnip mice in the gift bags for your cat-parent friends to bring home to their own cat BFFs. They come in a pack of 10 and have tons of positive reviews from cat parents, so you know they’re good.