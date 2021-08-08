5 Ideas To Celebrate Your Cat’s Birthday

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you’re a cat parent, your cat’s birthday (or adoption day) is a special day. It’s the day you met your best friend! So to celebrate, you’ll probably want to do more than just give your cat the same treats you buy all the time.

To help you figure out what to do to make your cat’s day extra special, The Dodo put together a list of five ideas for how to celebrate your cat’s birthday.

Cat birthday party ideas

Throw a cat birthday party

Invite your cat-loving friends to your cat’s party with this cat birthday invitation. It features a cute cat in a birthday hat, and you can add all your party info and customize the colors.

Decorate your house with these fun cat face decorations. The banner has seven different cats with party hats, each making a different funny face.

Send your guests home with these party bags that look like they have a cat crawling out of them. The pack comes with 24 bags, so you’ll definitely have enough for all your friends, and cat stickers to seal the bags.

Dress up your cat



This one may be more for you than for your cat — but think of the photo ops! Just remember to only dress your cat up if she’s OK with it.

If she is, you can get your cat this personalized bandana for her birthday. You can add your cat’s name in one of the fonts, and it comes in three sizes to fit even the chonkiest cats.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to dress yourself up, too! If you want to go all out, try this “Party Animal” shirt that has a cool cat wearing sunglasses on the front and comes in five colors.

Make a cat birthday cake



If you want a special treat your cat will actually like, try making your cat a yummy birthday cake with this cake mix. The mix is microwavable for super easy baking, and comes with a fish-shaped pan and yogurt frosting mix so you can decorate it just for her.



Take your cat for a walk



If your cat’s comfortable outside, let her explore the outdoors by taking her on a walk. She’ll love all the smells and things to explore. This cat harness and leash comes in multiple colors and sizes, and the leash has a bungee design that adds extra give to avoid pulling.

(And if your cat isn’t used to walking on a leash, check out this guide on how to leash train her.)

Play with your cat



Nothing will make your cat happier than just spending some quality time playing with you. This toy earned The Dodo’s Paw of Approval! It has a colorful, feathery bird dangling from a string that will give your cat lots of exercise by encouraging her to jump around after the bird. It’s also filled with catnip and made with a crinkle material to get your cat extra excited.

This toy pack comes with 25 different toys, so you can play all day! There are a bunch of different toys to fit every cat’s play style, including mice and catnip and crinkly toys. The best part is that it comes with a tunnel to play hide-and-seek with your cat.