These Birthday Cards Are Perfect For The Cat Lovers In Your Life

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Many obsessed cat parents can't get enough of cats — or anything cat-related, whether that's an awesome new toy for their own cat or cat-themed home decor.

So when it comes to cat people's birthdays, what better way to celebrate than by giving them a cat-themed birthday card?

To help you out, The Dodo rounded up the 10 best cat birthday cards — sure to win you points with all the cat people in your life.