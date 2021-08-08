The Yummiest Birthday Cakes Your Cat Will Actually Like
Delicious and pretty 😋🎂
Did you know that cat birthday cakes are actually a thing you can buy?
Most people know about dog birthday cakes, but there are lots of cat cakes out there too!
To help you find a cake for your cat’s birthday, The Dodo rounded up five of the yummiest cat birthday cakes that your cat will actually enjoy.
This microwavable birthday cake mix comes with a fish-shaped pan and frosting, so it’s super easy to make. It also comes with a cute birthday hat and catnip fish toys to round out the party.
This cake comes with a flag cake topper to add some extra fun to your cat’s cake. The cake topper comes in multiple colors and styles, and you can personalize the cake with your cat’s name.
You can get a birthday cake to match your cat — send a picture of her to get this cake customized to look just like her. It also has flowers on top and is made with catnip and tuna that your cat will love.
You can pick the color and get your cat’s name on this customized birthday cake that has a cute little mouse on it.
You can put your cat’s adorable face right on her birthday treat with this cake (it is her day, after all)! Just send a picture of your cat to get your cake customized with her photo. You can also choose the color and add your cat’s name and age.