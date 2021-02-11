What To Do If Your Cat's A Total Troublemaker

Your cat is your best friend — but sometimes he’s also your biggest pain in the butt.

If you notice your cat is having some behavior problems, the first thing you want to do is find out why, so you can figure out how to help him.

Here are some of the most common cat issues, and what you can do to stop them.

Cat Peeing Problems

You got your cat a litter box for a reason — so he’d pee inside of it. So when he’s not, that’s definitely a major issue (especially since you don’t want your whole home to smell like cat pee)! So here’s everything you need to know about why he’s doing it, and how you can fix it.

Why Your Cat Is Peeing Outside The Litter Box: The best way to stop your cat from peeing outside his litter box is to know why he’s doing it in the first place, since it’s often a reaction to certain stress factors.

Why Your Cat Is Peeing On Your Bed: You’re definitely not going to want to sleep in your bed after your cat turns it into a soggy mess. Here’s what you should do.

Why Your Cat Is Spraying When He Pees: Ever notice your cat seems to spray pee everywhere? Get to the root of the issue so you can keep his pee in his litter box, and not all over your house.

Destructive Cat Behavior

It can be a big ol’ pain when you find out your cat just loves destroying your stuff. From scratching your furniture to chewing through cords (and more!), you’ve got to know why your cat is doing those things — and more importantly, how to get him to stop.

How To Keep Cats From Scratching Furniture: No one wants to see their couch all clawed up. Here are some tips to keep your cat from scratching the heck out of it.

Cats Chewing Through Wires And Cords: It’s so frustrating to have to regularly replace all your charging cords because your cat can’t stop chewing through them. Instead of breaking the bank on new chargers, here are some ways to redirect him.

How To Stop Destructive Cat Chewing: If that chewing is really becoming a hassle, here are some tips and tricks to make sure your cat only chews what you want him to chew.

Aggressive Cat Behavior

If your cat is acting aggressive, you’re probably pretty worried about it. If he’s hissing at all your friends or giving your other pets some serious side eye, you’re going to want to get to the bottom of those issues, quick!

Here’s Why Your Cat’s Jealous (And How To Fix It): If you think your cat might be jealous of someone (or something), you probably aren’t making it up. Here’s how to help your cat squash that jealousy.

What It Means When Your Cat Is Hissing: No, your cat isn’t just being mean or a brat. Hissing is actually all about fear, so here are some ways to help your favorite scaredy-cat.

Weird Cat Behavior

Do you often ask yourself if your cat is just weird? Do you catch him doing the strangest things, like, all the time? It might seem like there are no real reasons for your cat to be so quirky, but that’s (usually) not the case.

Why Is My Cat Hiding?: You might have noticed your cat’s favorite hiding space is in the weirdest place. Plus, you’ve got to be curious — what is he hiding from?

Why Do Cats Knock Things Over?: It might feel passive-aggressive when your cat stares you in the eye as his paw sends your favorite knickknacks tumbling to the ground. But there’s actually a real reason (and no, it’s not just to bug you).