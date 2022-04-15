Why Your Cat Has Bad Breath And How To Treat It

Do you ever lean in to kiss your cat’s precious face, only to get a whiff of some nasty breath?

It stinks when that happens (literally), but the good news is that it’s not permanent.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with Excited Cats, to find out why your cat has bad breath and what you can do about it.

What does normal cat breath smell like?

Normal cat breath is supposed to smell a little — it’s not supposed to be completely odorless, it’s just also not supposed to smell nasty.

“It may smell like their food,” Dr. Bonk told The Dodo.

Why does my cat have bad breath?

Dental disease is the main reason why your cat might have bad breath. But dental disease isn’t the only thing behind stinky cat breath.

Other causes include:

Something stuck in his teeth

Liver disease

Kidney disease

Respiratory disease

Diabetes

Mouth injury

“Bad breath in cats can be an indication of something serious and should be checked out by a vet,” Dr. Bonk said.

So if you notice your cat’s breath seems stinky or off, you should definitely bring him to the vet.

How to get rid of your cat’s bad breath

“Finding the underlying cause of bad breath is the first step in getting it to go away,” Dr. Bonk said.

If your cat’s dealing with an internal disease or a mouth injury, treating those things should also clear up his nasty breath. But if the underlying cause is a dental issue, there are a few different ways you can tackle your problem.

Brush his teeth

Sometimes the solution to treating your cat’s bad breath is as simple as brushing your cat’s teeth, especially if he’s just got something stuck in there.

Brushing his teeth is also a good way to prevent plaque buildup, which, in addition to bad breath, can also cause dental disease like gingivitis or periodontal disease.

To brush your cat’s teeth, you’re going to want to grab a toothbrush and some cat toothpaste.

Try a cat toothbrush



Try cat dental treats

Did you know you can improve your cat’s bad breath with treats? These are called cat dental treats, and they’re specifically designed to improve your BFF’s oral health.

Cat dental treats are nice and crunchy to help get plaque and tartar off your cat’s teeth when he bites down on them.

We tried out Greenies dental treats on our own cats, and their stinky breath actually improved.

Try Greenies feline dental treats or similar products

Get him a professional cleaning

Sometimes, only a professional can get rid of your cat’s bad breath. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re regularly bringing your cat in for a teeth cleaning.

Brushing your cat’s teeth at home is amazing — and you should definitely keep that up — but he should still have his pearly whites professionally cleaned about once per year. (A lot of vets will suggest a teeth cleaning when you bring your cat in for his annual exam.)

Bad breath is no good, but it’s not forever! And now that you know what causes your cat’s bad breath, you know how to handle it, too.