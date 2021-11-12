10 Medications To Help Manage Your Cat's Anxiety

If your cat suffers from anxiety, you probably want to know what your options are to help her feel better. Some cats might need a little extra push to help them be their best, and that’s where cat anxiety medications come in.The Dodo reached out to Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian from Safe Hounds Pet Insurance, to find out more about the different kinds of anxiety meds for cats. Over-the-counter medications for cat anxiety

If your cat experiences anxiety but you aren’t ready to try prescription medications, there are a variety of over-the-counter (OTC) medications that you can choose from. These can be used for either short-term or long-term effects. Short-term OTC anxiety meds for cats

Short-term anti-anxiety meds aren’t meant to treat a cat who suffers from chronic anxiety. Instead, they’re best for one-off situations, like thunderstorms or car rides. Compared to long-term anxiety medications, short-term meds take effect in a shorter period of time and only last for several hours. According to Dr. Burch, Bach Rescue Remedy is her go-to for short-term OTC remedies for cat anxiety.

“Rescue Remedy Pet is a blend of five flowers in an alcohol-free formula,” Dr. Burch told The Dodo. “It has been shown to reduce stress in cats before veterinary visits, fireworks, thunderstorms or guests in the household.” Try Bach Rescue Remedy Pet from Amazon for $9.86 Long-term OTC anxiety meds for cats

Long-term OTC anxiety meds would be best for cats who suffer from chronic anxiety but whose anxiety might not be severe enough to require prescription medication. “For long-term over-the-counter treatment of anxiety, I recommend looking for products containing L-theanine, magnolia, [phellodendron] extracts, whey protein concentrate, thiamine or alpha-casozepine,” Dr. Burch said. “Depending on the supplement used, it may take up to six weeks to see the full effect.” Some long-term OTC anti-anxiety medications for cats include: Anxitane

Effects in: 15–30 days Anxitane has the active ingredient of L-theanine (50 milligrams).Even though Anxitane is effective for long-term anxiety, it can also be used for any one-off events by slightly increasing the dosage. “When your cat experiences a stressful situation, the supplement is started 12 hours before the event, then two hours before the event, and continued every six hours as needed during the event,” Dr. Burch said.

Solliquin

Effects in: 30–45 days Solliquin contains L-theanine, magnolia/phellodendron extract and whey protein concentrate to help control anxiety in a cat. “Solliquin has been shown to help cats stop over-grooming, hiding, spraying and inter-cat aggression,” Dr. Burch said.

VetriScience Composure Chews

Effects in: 20–30 minutes VetriScience chews have a patented blend of proteins, thiamine and L-theanine to help calm a cat's anxiety.And the best part is that cats actually enjoy taking it. “With this supplement being a chew option, many cats enjoy the taste and are easily administered,” Dr. Burch said.

Zylkene

Effects in: 1–2 days Zylkene is a supplement with the main ingredient casein, which comes from cow’s milk, and is proven to be an effective and natural supplement for both short- and long-term anxiety. “Zylkene may be used for situational stress or long-term stress management,” Dr. Burch said.