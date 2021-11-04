You Can Get Your Cat His Own Advent Calendar
Gifts for every day 🎁
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Of course you want to get your cat the best holiday gift possible. And what could be better than presents every day of the holiday season?
If it’s Hanukkah or Christmas you’re celebrating, there’s an advent calendar for you (and your cat).
Here are some of the best cat advent calendars you can buy so your cat can have a different gift every day — from calendars already filled with toys and treats to those you can fill up yourself.
Trader Joe’s cat advent calendar has 24 treats made of salmon and seaweed to help you and your cat count down to Christmas. The treats are individually wrapped to keep them fresh all season long.
This cat advent calendar includes 12 toys for the 12 days of Christmas. There are a variety of holiday-themed toys, including some plush ones and some filled with catnip, so your cat will have lots to choose from.
This calendar has eight cat toys for every night of Hanukkah. It has plush toys filled with catnip to get your cat excited for the holidays, including gelt and a dreidel with feathers.
Your cat won’t know what to do with all the toys in this advent calendar. It includes 25 toys — one for every day of December leading up to Christmas, plus one for the day of. Your cat will love playing with the toys, which are holiday themed and filled with catnip and bells.
This cat advent calendar is Christmas-spectacular-themed. The “stars of the show” are 24 treats made of chicken and turkey (with cranberry added for some holiday fun), and the treats are heart shaped.
This advent calendar has 24 pockets for you to fill with toys and treats for your cat. There’s a cute cat wearing a Santa hat on the top, and it includes a fish that you can use to mark the date in the pockets. It comes with a ribbon so you can hang it up on your wall or door.
This Santa advent calendar comes in two colors, red and grey, so you can pick one to match the rest of your holiday decor. It has 24 pockets for you to add cat toys and treats, and the pockets have fun pictures on them, like reindeer, snowmen and Christmas trees. It’s easy to hang up, too — just use the attached rope to place it on a hook.
This advent calendar has 24 pockets and a cute reindeer with Christmas lights on his antlers. It includes a felt candy cane to put in the pockets to mark the date, and you can add your cat’s favorite treats and toys. It also comes with a pretty red ribbon for easy hanging.
This wooden advent calendar is such a pretty piece of decor it would honestly look great on your wall year-round. There are lights in the back of the box that twinkle through to the front to light up your cat’s name, which you can have laser cut in the center. There are 24 little drawers that surround the center plaque where you can put small treats for your cat leading up to Christmas.
This hanging advent calendar looks like a Christmas tree with a red bow on top. It’s handmade, and there are 25 numbered pockets for you to fill with your cat’s favorite treats and toys. You can even get it personalized with your cat’s name on top.
This wooden advent calendar is in the shape of a Christmas tree and has 24 drawers for you to fill with toys or treats for your cat. It’s handmade, and the drawers are painted with holiday images and cats. The back of the calendar can be personalized with your cat’s name so it can be hers forever!
This handmade advent calendar has a cute cat peeking over the top and 24 pockets to add treats and toys for your cat. The numbers are sewn above the pockets, and you can get your cat’s name embroidered on the top of the calendar.