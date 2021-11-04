You Can Get Your Cat His Own Advent Calendar

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Of course you want to get your cat the best holiday gift possible. And what could be better than presents every day of the holiday season?

If it’s Hanukkah or Christmas you’re celebrating, there’s an advent calendar for you (and your cat).

Here are some of the best cat advent calendars you can buy so your cat can have a different gift every day — from calendars already filled with toys and treats to those you can fill up yourself.