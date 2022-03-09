How To Care For Your Dog After Heartworm Treatment

Your dog finally finished his heartworm treatment, and he’s such a good boy for it.

Treating heartworm disease in dogs is a long, painful and intense process, so you want to make sure you give him the absolute best care you can afterward.

Your pup’s going to need a lot of rest — like, a LOT — so you should set him up with the comfiest spot in the house. And you might need a little extra help from friends or family to keep him calm enough to avoid complications.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Zach Marteney, a veterinarian and medical director at Meadowlands Veterinary Hospital in New Jersey, who explained the best way to care for your dog after heartworm treatment.

What to expect after heartworm treatment

Once your dog has finished his heartworm treatment, you should expect him to be bedridden for a while.

“Only slow, low-impact walks are allowed for the first five to six months after diagnosis,” Dr. Marteney told The Dodo. “No running, jumping, playing or high-impact exercise as these activities may cause the worms to break loose and cause significant harm to the pet being treated.”

In order to keep your dog from doing any of these things, you’re going to need some prescription medication that’ll make him more mellow than he’s ever been before.

“Many dogs require sedative medications to achieve this level of calm in addition to the other medications for heartworm disease,” Dr. Marteney said.

How long after heartworm treatment can my dog be active?

Your dog won’t be able to be active after his heartworm treatment for at least a few months.

“The dead heartworms take some time to be broken down by the dog's immune system,” Dr. Marteney said.

If the dead worms are still intact, they can cause major issues if your dog’s heart rate becomes elevated.

“If a dog exercises too early, the increased blood flow from the heart beating faster could push one of the worm carcasses deeper into the vessels of the lungs,” Dr. Marteney said.

This is super serious — and even life-threatening — because the dead worms could block the blood flow to your pup’s lungs.

Caring for your dog after heartworm treatment

Taking care of your pup once he’s done with heartworm treatment isn’t just about keeping him calm and inactive. It’s also about getting him into a regular routine of heartworm prevention medication (since you wouldn’t want to put him through all of this ever again).

“Keep them up to date on heartworm prevention,” Dr. Marteney said.

Heartgard Plus is a chewable tablet designed to prevent heartworm in dogs, and it has some of the best ratings. It’s available for dogs up to 100 pounds in the following weight ranges:

Simparica Trio is a combination medication that targets heartworm, fleas and ticks. It’s available for dogs up to 132 pounds in the following weight ranges:

And since your dog won’t be active for a while, you should keep an eye on his diet to prevent him from gaining too much weight during his recovery.

“The reduced exercise will mean they're burning fewer calories, so a reduction in the amount of food can help prevent inadvertent weight gain during their exercise restriction,” Dr. Marteney said. Be sure to talk to your veterinarian about how much food you should feed your pup during his recovery.

What you need for your dog’s heartworm recovery

Since your dog’s heartworm recovery is all about staying as relaxed and inactive as possible, you should probably ask your vet about a prescription sedative.

“Many dogs benefit from a sedative or anti-anxiety medication to help keep them calm after treatment,” Dr. Marteney said. “Your veterinarian will likely have their go-to medication.”

Vets will often use medication like trazodone and acepromazine to keep their patients nice and chill.

And since your pup will be resting a lot, a high-quality bed will keep him relaxed and comfortable while he recovers.

We tested the Casper dog bed and the PetFusion Ultimate dog bed on our own pets, and they’d be perfect for the job.

Get the dog bed from Casper for $139+

Or the PetFusion Ultimate dog bed from Amazon for $69.95+

The biggest part of caring for your dog after his heartworm treatment is to make sure he’s as inactive as possible to prevent any complications from dead heartworms. It’s gross to think about, but it’s so important, especially now that he’s in the clear with the disease.