Can I Give My Dog Ibuprofen?

When your dog’s in pain, you might be wondering if over-the-counter pain relief, like ibuprofen, would be an OK solution — but it’s definitely not.

Ibuprofen might work wonders for your headaches, but it can have all sorts of disastrous effects on your dog, and it can even be fatal.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Clarissa B. Lyon, a veterinarian at Larklain Mobile Veterinary Services in Pennsylvania, to find out why you should never give your dog ibuprofen, and what you should really give him instead.

Can dogs have ibuprofen?

You can’t give dogs ibuprofen because it’s a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (aka NSAID) made for humans, and it’s extremely unsafe to give to your dog.

“Human anti-inflammatories like aspirin, Advil, Aleve [and] ibuprofen are very, very, very dangerous to dogs,” Dr. Lyon told The Dodo.

Ibuprofen — and other human NSAIDs for humans, like aspirin — is a COX inhibitor. That means it targets enzymes that are responsible for causing pain and inflammation.

However, human COX inhibitors can seriously mess up your dog’s gastrointestinal system, and even cause fatal results.

How is ibuprofen bad for dogs?

Ibuprofen is extremely bad for your dog because it can lead to major issues that could possibly kill him.

“[Human NSAIDs cause] ... very serious side effects [that are] potentially lethal,” Dr. Lyon said.

If your dog ingests ibuprofen, it could result in:

Gastrointestinal ulceration or perforation (aka holes in the GI system)

Tissue damage

Liver failure

Kidney failure

Clotting disorders

If your dog manages to accidentally eat some ibuprofen, get him to the vet ASAP.

Signs of Ibuprofen toxicity in dogs

If your dog’s experiencing ibuprofen toxicity, he might show signs like:

Decreased appetite

Vomiting

Weakness

Lethargy

Depression

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Black, tarry or bloody poop

If you notice any of these signs, take your dog to the vet immediately because it’s an emergency.

Even if your dog seems totally fine after getting into some ibuprofen, take him to the vet anyway because he still might have ingested a toxic amount. That way, your vet can assess just how much is in his system, as well as the best way to treat him.

What to give dogs for pain instead

Instead of turning to the ibuprofen in your medicine cabinet, you should actually give your dog canine-specific NSAIDs for his pain.

Your vet will be able to recommend a prescription medication that’ll work best for your pup.

One of Dr. Lyon’s favorite medications for pain relief in dogs is Previcox.

But you should use more than just canine NSAIDs to help out your pup. Dr. Lyon recommends a multimodal approach, which involves combining different kinds of treatments to help your dog.

This can include things like:

Complementary medications

Joint supplements (like for arthritis)

Physical therapy

Acupuncture

Laser therapy

Remember to always check with your vet before jumping into complementary treatments to make sure you’re doing what’s best for your dog.

So, never turn to your medicine cabinet to ease your dog’s pain! Going with canine-specific treatments — and consulting your vet every step of the way — will keep your dog safe and pain-free.