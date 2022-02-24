Can I Give My Dog Aspirin?

Aspirin might have helped you out when you’ve had a massive headache or you needed to recover after a night out — but can it also help your dog when he’s in pain?

Definitely not. In fact, aspirin is really dangerous for dogs and can result in a whole bunch of incredibly harmful symptoms, including death.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Clarissa B. Lyon, a veterinarian at Larklain Mobile Veterinary Services in Pennsylvania, to find out why you should never give your dog aspirin, and what pain relief medications are actually safe for him.

Can dogs have aspirin?

Dogs should never have aspirin. Aspirin is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (aka NSAID) that’s designed to work for humans, not dogs.

“Don't reach for over-the-counter medications for pain, like aspirin or other NSAIDs for humans,” Dr. Lyon told The Dodo.

Aspirin may work wonders for you when you’ve got a splitting headache, but it actually can do major damage to your dog’s body.

“It has to do with these COX inhibitors,” Dr. Lyon said. Aspirin is a COX inhibitor, which is designed to go after enzymes in the human body that cause inflammation and pain — but when you give aspirin to your dog, the inhibitors can harm his gastrointestinal system, and it can be fatal.

How is aspirin bad for dogs?

The reason aspirin is so bad for your dog is because it can cause some major health issues that are super dangerous and deadly.

If your pup eats aspirin, it can result in things like:

Gastrointestinal ulceration or perforation (aka holes in the GI system)

Tissue damage

Liver failure

Kidney failure

Clotting disorders

“[Human NSAIDs] are really dangerous to dogs,” Dr. Lyon said. “You can kill them in a hurry by reaching for these drugs.”

So if your dog gets a hold of your aspirin, call your vet right away.

Signs of aspirin toxicity in dogs

If your dog ingested too much aspirin, he could experience aspirin toxicity.

Signs of this include:

Lethargy

Vomiting (and even bloody vomit)

Loss of appetite

Fever

Diarrhea

Bloody poop

Impaired coordination

If your dog eats aspirin and seems completely normal, you should absolutely bring him to the vet anyway, because he still could have consumed a dangerous amount.

Your vet will be able to tell just how much aspirin your dog ate and treat him from there.

What to give dogs for pain instead

Instead of aspirin, there are actually canine-specific NSAIDs you can safely give your dog for his pain.

Using prescription medications is crucial because your vet will help you decide which medications will be the safest and most effective for your pup.

One of the prescription pain meds that Dr. Lyon recommends the most for dog pain relief is Previcox.

Keep in mind, though, that canine NSAIDs alone won’t completely take care of your pup’s pain. Dr. Lyon recommends going with multimodal treatment, which involves combining different treatments to relieve your dog’s pain.

Multimodal treatment can include things like:

Complementary medication

Joint supplements (like for arthritis)

Physical therapy

Acupuncture

Laser therapy

Just consult with your vet first, since they’ll be able to figure out which combination of treatments is right for your dog.

Aspirin is out of the question, but there are so many other options for pain relief that are actually safe for your dog and will make him feel better in no time.