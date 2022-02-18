Can I Get Fleas From My Cat?

If your poor cat has fleas on her, they’re probably also living in your home or yard.

But could fleas get on you, too?

If there’s a flea infestation in the home, there’s a pretty good chance the fleas will bite the humans who live there — but they won’t stay on you for long.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Victoria Wellington, a veterinarian at Veterinary Care Group Williamsburg, to learn what a flea bite looks like on human skin, whether people can spread fleas and if fleas can be dangerous for humans.

Can fleas bite humans?

Fleas can bite a variety of warm-blooded animals, including cats, dogs, chickens, rabbits, mice — and humans.

“Fleas can bite humans,” Dr. Wellington told The Dodo. “Their bites can be very irritating and itchy to humans, just like pets.”

Typically, adult fleas won’t bother humans unless their preferred hosts (like your cat) aren’t around, but if there’s a well-established flea infestation in your home, it’s very possible that they’ll bite you, too.

What do flea bites look like on human skin?

Flea bites usually result in small, red, hard and slightly raised itchy spots on the skin that tend to appear in clusters, since fleas tend to make two to three bites next to each other at a time.

Flea bites are most commonly seen around a person’s ankles or the lower half of their legs.

Keep in mind that not every person will react to flea bites the same way. Some people might have an allergic reaction to flea bites and suffer from severe irritation and secondary infections, while others might not even notice there are fleas in the house.

Since it’s difficult to tell the difference between a flea bite and bites from other insects, like mosquitos, the best way to find out if your itchy spot is from a flea is to confirm there are fleas in your home.

If you think you’ve found a flea, bring it to a pest control expert or veterinarian for identification.

Can fleas live on humans?

Unlike with pets, fleas actually don’t stay on humans for long.

“Fleas don’t live on humans,” Dr. Wellington said. “They can and do bite humans, but they jump off after biting.”

A flea’s body is basically designed to navigate through fur and feathers, but hairless human skin, not so much — so we’re not exactly the ideal environment for them.

Plus, a flea would have to attach to a human for hours in order for a flea to get the nutrients needed to reproduce, while it only takes about 10 to 25 minutes when attaching to an animal, so humans aren’t as desirable of a host as your cat is.

Can fleas be spread by humans?

“Humans do not spread cat fleas to another location,” Dr. Wellington said.

Fleas will more likely hitch a ride on your cat or dog over you, since fleas tend to jump off humans right after biting them.

Are fleas dangerous to humans?

Fleas can transmit bubonic plague, murine typhus and tapeworms to humans, as well as cause allergic reactions.

“Fleas can carry plague [or] typhus, but it is rare,” Dr. Wellington said. “More commonly, their bites cause allergic reactions or tapeworms.”

Bubonic plague, which is a bacterial infection, is so extremely rare in the U.S. that it’s unlikely it’ll ever be an issue. Typhus is another rare disease that’s passed via flea dirt (aka flea poop) that can be transmitted when a flea bites and poops on a human.

Humans can also get tapeworms from fleas, but you would need to accidentally swallow a flea with an infected larva in order to get it.

And just as cats can be allergic to flea bites, humans can be, too. An allergic reaction to fleas might appear as severe inflammation and result in secondary infections because of excessive scratching.

How to prevent flea bites on humans

The best way to prevent fleas from biting you is to treat any infestations in your home or yard and on your pets, and make sure every pet in your home is on a reliable flea medication to prevent future infestations.

To treat your home, start by vacuuming your floors and carpets thoroughly and wash any bedding (yours and your pets’) and other fabrics in hot water with laundry detergent.

Then, use an indoor flea spray that kills fleas and prevents larvae from maturing into adults (and keep your pets away from it while it dries), and make sure to spray it on all your floors.

To treat the outdoors, get a yard spray and use it on the entire premises of the house, including inside garages and on patios.

And finally, treating your pets is super important because fleas can easily hitch a ride on your pets and back into your home.

So if you’re worried about fleas biting you, making sure your pets are on a reliable flea preventative will prevent it from ever being an issue — so you (and your cat!) can stay healthy, happy and flea-free.

