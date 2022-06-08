Can My Guinea Pig Eat Grapes?

Can guinea pigs eat grapes? This sweet fruit can be a tasty snack for humans, but are grapes considered safe for guinea pigs?

To maintain a balanced diet, your guinea pig should eat leafy greens and foods rich in fiber to stay healthy. While vegetables should be added to the menu daily, what about a guinea pig’s fruit intake — specifically, grapes?

We reached out to Samantha Henson, a certified clinical pet nutritionist with Next Generation Pet Wellness, and Kimie Smothermon, director of Guinea Pig Sanctuary, for more insight. And while, yes, grapes are generally a healthy snack for your guinea pig, the answer does come with a few disclaimers.

Are grapes healthy for guinea pigs?

Yes! But there are a couple things worth noting.

“As long as they are not a part of your guinea pig’s everyday diet, grapes can be offered as a healthy treat,” Henson told The Dodo. “They have loads of vitamin C and help improve immune function.”

“Red, black and concord grapes are better choices than green/white grapes because not only do they have less sugar, but they have higher amounts of phytonutrients, flavonoids and an antioxidant known as resveratrol,” Smothermon told The Dodo.

Resveratrol is an antioxidant that has been known to reduce the chances of mammary gland tumors, cardiovascular diseases, thyroid malfunctions and more.

Can guinea pigs eat grapes as an occasional treat?

Absolutely. And that’s exactly how a grape should be considered — as a special treat.

“Grapes are a great treat, but only in moderation,” Smothermon said. “They are high in vitamins but also high in sugar.”

As long as they are not a part of your guinea pig’s everyday diet, grapes can be offered occasionally.

How many grapes can your guinea pig have?

Luckily, grapes are not known to be toxic to guinea pigs like they are to dogs and some birds.

“That being said, [two to three] grapes per week are all you need for vitamin C benefits without overloading a guinea pig with sugar,” Henson said.

Much like how you might feed a toddler, grapes should be cut in half and no more than two halves should be given at a time.

Like many foods, grapes can be given to guinea pigs in moderation. And just like other special treats, your guinea pig may enjoy his grape more because he’s not getting to eat one every day!