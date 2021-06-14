Are Starbucks' Puppuccinos Really Safe For Dogs?

Have you ever pulled up to your favorite Starbucks and seen another customer giving her dog a cup full of something … yummy?

You may have even giggled as her dog messily lapped it up while she snapped a pic.

Today, you’ll learn about what those Puppuccinos are — and if they’re actually safe to give to your own dog.

What’s a Puppuccino?

A Puppuccino is literally just a small espresso cup of whipped cream that you can get at Starbucks — and dog parents everywhere love grabbing them to give their dogs a little treat when they get their own favorite Starbucks drinks.

Can dogs even have whipped cream?

Luckily, dogs everywhere can rejoice, because according to Dr. Lindsey Bullen, a board certified veterinary nutritionist at BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital in Cary, North Carolina, yes your dog can be just as extra as you at Starbucks. “However, it is important to keep in mind that every pet is a unique individual!” Dr. Bullen told The Dodo.

This means that as long as your dog has no medical problems (including no sensitive stomach), they​ can happily enjoy a Puppuccino — occasionally.

“Some pets are more sensitive to lactose, so it is always recommended (no matter what the treat) to start small,” Dr. Bullen said. In other words, don’t just give a huge cup of whipped cream to your dog if she’s never had it before.

And definitely don’t give it to her every day. Puppuccinos should be considered an occasional treat — like a reward for being such a good girl at the groomer that month.

How much whipped cream can my dog have?

That depends on the size of your pup.

According to Dr. Bullen, it’s important to keep in mind that every treat you give your dog has calories, and it’s recommended to keep ALL treat calories to less than 10 percent of your dog’s total daily calories. (So if she has a Puppuccino, maybe skip the other treats that day.)

“In general, whipped cream has 10 to 20 calories per 5 grams (however, specific calorie content will vary based on brand and percentage of milk fat!),” Dr. Bullen said. “This would mean for an average 50-pound dog, they should have no more than ~25 grams total if all of their treat calories are coming from the Puppuccino.”

The good news is that most Puppuccinos are smaller than this — but you should consider your individual pup’s size when figuring out just how much whipped cream she can actually have.

How to tell if your dog is sick from a Puppuccino

According to Dr. Bullen, if your individual dog has a dietary intolerance to Puppuccino or whipped cream, you may notice symptoms like:

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Itching

Since all pets are unique — including those with a dairy intolerance — it can take minutes, hours or even a day to see signs of intolerance.

If there’s any concern that your pup is not tolerating her treat, call your vet!

“Whether it is the introduction of a new food, supplement or (in this case) a new treat, it is always important to talk with your pup's veterinarian

first