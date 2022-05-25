Can Dogs Have Almond Milk Safely?

If you love having almond milk in your coffee, you might be wondering if you can feed some to your pup — the almond milk, that is (never the coffee).

We reached out to Dr. Corinne Wigfall, a veterinarian working with SpiritDog Training, to find the answer to the question: Can dogs have almond milk?

Is almond milk safe for dogs?

​​While almond milk is generally considered safe for dogs, it’s high in calories, so you should watch how much you’re feeding your pet (especially if she’s overweight).

And never give your dog almond milk that contains xylitol (aka birch sugar) — this is an ingredient commonly found in foods that’s highly toxic to dogs.

“If the almond milk contains xylitol, this can cause hypoglycemia (low blood sugars), which can be fatal,” Dr. Wigfall told The Dodo.

If you do feed your pup almond milk (or any food) that contains xylitol, symptoms of xylitol toxicity will probably show up about 30 to 60 minutes after consuming it.

You may see symptoms as a result of hypoglycemia, which include:

Lethargy

Seizures

Weakness

Vomiting

Pale gums

In severe cases, ingesting too much xylitol can lead to liver failure. Symptoms of liver failure include:



Vomiting

Diarrhea

Blood in poop

Excessive thirst and urination

Jaundice

Drooling

Lack of coordination

Disorientation

Seizures

Xylitol is extremely dangerous to your pup, and it’s a very common cause of poisoning in dogs — and can even be fatal. So if your dog manages to get ahold of some, you should contact your vet immediately.

Additionally, almond milk can give some dogs a stomach upset due to the high fat content of almonds, causing signs such as vomiting and diarrhea. “If you notice this in your pet, don’t give her the almond milk again,” Dr. Wigfall said.

Can dogs have almond milk often?

Plain, unsweetened almond milk can be given as an occasional treat, but it shouldn’t be given regularly since it’s high in calories and can cause an upset tummy.

There are healthier treats you can give your dog in place of almond milk. (Keep in mind, though, that all types of treats should only take up about 10 percent of your dog's daily caloric allowance.)

Here’s a list of healthy treats you can choose for your dog:



So while some almond milk is OK for your dog to have, there are better alternatives you can give that have many more benefits.