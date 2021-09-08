Can My Dog Get Poison Ivy?

During the summer, you probably spend a lot more time outside with your dog walking, hiking and picnicking. The more time you’re spending outside, though, the more chances you and your dog will have to encounter poison ivy.

You probably know how itchy and unpleasant a poison ivy encounter can be for people. But do you need to keep your pup away from it, too? (Or does all that fur protect them?)

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Elizabeth A. Layne, a veterinarian with BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Hospital in Midvale, Utah, to find out if dogs can get poison ivy — and what to know about keeping your pet safe.

Do dogs get poison ivy?



The short answer is yes, dogs can get poison ivy just like people. But fortunately, they have some protection from their fur, and they just don’t seem to react as easily as people do.

“It is very uncommon because their thick fur protects their skin and because they seem much less likely than humans to be allergic to the oil in the plant,” Dr. Layne told The Dodo.

However, reactions do happen, so you should know what to look out for in case your dog does have a run-in with some poison ivy.

Symptoms of poison ivy in dogs



While dogs don’t get poison ivy rashes that often, when they do, their symptoms are similar to those in people, Dr. Layne said.

Symptoms of a poison ivy rash include:

Red skin

Raised rash

Blisters (sometimes with liquid)

Scratching or chewing

Some dogs are more likely to get poison ivy rashes than others — for example, dogs with very thin fur or no coat at all. Areas of your dog’s body that have less fur are also more likely to get a rash.

If your dog eats poison ivy, you might see other symptoms, such as vomiting and diarrhea. A severe allergic reaction can cause anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening. So if you see any signs of a reaction, take your pup to the vet ASAP to be safe.

Poison ivy treatment for dogs



To treat a poison ivy rash, the first step is usually a bath.

“If you think your dog has contacted poison ivy and is having an allergic reaction to it, a cleansing bath with lukewarm water should remove the oils from their skin and coat,” Dr. Layne said. “Wear gloves because you can have a reaction to any residual oil on your dog's coat.”

Be sure not to touch the outside of the gloves after using them and to thoroughly wash any towels used for your pup because the poison ivy oil can transfer from your dog to you (and you don’t want both of you to get a rash).

If your dog is really itchy, your vet can prescribe medication to help or let you know which over-the-counter products are OK to give him.

“If there is a severe rash with itch, you should have your dog examined by your veterinarian, who can prescribe both oral and topical medications,” Dr. Layne said. “Avoid using over-the-counter medications unless advised by your veterinarian.”

If your dog actually ate poison ivy, a vet visit is definitely in order. Your vet will probably recommend that your dog drink lots of water and eat bland food for a few days. If he ate a lot of poison ivy, he may need IV fluids to make sure he doesn’t get dehydrated from vomiting or diarrhea.

The good news is that poison ivy rashes are pretty uncommon in dogs, and if your dog does manage to get one (or even to eat some poison ivy), he’ll most likely be just fine.

“The biggest risk for dogs contacting poison ivy is for their owners!” Dr. Layne said.

So if your pup does get into poison ivy, wear gloves, watch out for the symptoms above and take your pup to the vet if he gets too itchy (or eats any).