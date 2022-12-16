Fleas thrive in warmer months, which means it’s super important to keep your pup on a prevention medication for spring and summer. But can dogs get fleas in the winter, even when it’s freezing cold?

It turns out fleas are active year-round, according to Ashley Callihan, a veterinary technician with DodoVet.

How do fleas live in the winter?

While fleas prefer warm weather and don’t survive in temperatures under 46 degrees Fahrenheit, you can’t bank on a flea-free winter.

“Even when the temperature drops too low for them, they can still survive for another 10 to 20 days outside,” Callihan told The Dodo. “And even longer in their dens and burrows.”

And even if it gets colder than 45 degrees for a couple weeks or more, fleas can still find other ways to stick around.

“Fleas also live in the coats of wildlife that may be crossing through your yard in the winter,” Callihan said. “If it’s an especially cold winter, you might not encounter these pests outside, but they can still thrive inside of your home, where the temperature is more favorable.”

So … can dogs get fleas in the winter?

As long as there are fleas and your pup hasn’t been treated with flea prevention medication, there’s a chance your dog could pick up a hitchhiker.

“They can still hitch a ride into your home on you or your dog,” Callihan said.

How to tell if your dog has fleas

Your dog may have fleas if you notice signs like:

Scratching, licking, rubbing, chewing or biting his skin

Skin irritation and redness

Restlessness

Discomfort

Crusted skin

Fur loss

Scabbing

Thick or dark skin

Sometimes, you might even be able to spot flea bites on your pup. (They typically look like small, red bumps.)

If your dog gets fleas, you have a few treatment options that’ll clear up an infestation, like oral medication, topical solutions or flea shampoos.

Do dogs need flea prevention in the winter?

Since dogs can get fleas in the winter, it’s important to keep up with your pup’s flea prevention medication throughout the entire year.

“When deciding what flea prevention is the best choice for your dog, be sure to consult your veterinarian,” Callihan said. “While some flea preventions are sold over the counter, they may not be as reliable as a prescription preventive from your vet’s office.”

Flea protection is crucial, since fleas can cause tapeworms, allergies and anemia.

So while cold conditions aren’t ideal for these parasites, dogs can still get fleas in the winter. But if you stay on top of his regular preventatives, you shouldn’t have to stress about a wintertime infestation.

