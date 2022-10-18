Can My Dog Eat Whipped Cream?

Mmm … whipped cream. The sweet treat makes an excellent topper on pumpkin pie or an ice cream sundae (and let’s be honest, it’s pretty good on its own, too).

But if you’re used to pleading looks from your dog when anything yummy enters your house, you might be wondering — can dogs eat whipped cream, too?

We talked to Dr. Renee Streeter, a veterinary nutritionist, for more insight on whether you can safely give whipped cream to dogs, and if so, how much is too much.

Can dogs eat whipped cream safely?

There’s good news for pups with a sweet tooth, but it does come with a few caveats.

First things first, dairy, in general, is a great source of highly digestible protein, and it’s packed with calcium, as well as vitamins A and D.

“Also, whipped cream can sometimes be a good option to mask the bitter taste of supplements or medication,” Dr. Streeter told The Dodo.

Making it yourself is ideal so you can monitor the sugar content — plus some commercial whipped cream brands contain xylitol, which is toxic to dogs.

Keep in mind that any type of whipped cream may need to be avoided by dogs who are overweight, are lactose intolerant, have gastrointestinal issues (like colitis and dairy sensitivities, for example) or pancreatitis, as well as dogs who suffer from diabetes, due to its high fat and sugar content.

How much whipped cream can you give your dog?

In a nutshell, moderation is key. Whipped cream should be considered a special treat for dogs, and definitely not a daily part of his diet.

“As with anything that isn’t a complete and balanced dog food, these things should be given in small quantities, and no treat or table food calories should add up to more than 10 percent of the dog’s total daily caloric intake,” Dr. Streeter said.

Also, when you’re giving any new food to your pup, you’ll want to monitor him closely to see how it affects him, as loose poop, vomiting, gas and diarrhea may occur.

Here’s to the occasional scoop of whipped cream with your BFF — everybody deserves a special treat every now and again!