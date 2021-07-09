Can My Dog Eat Watermelon?

Watermelon is a classic summer treat for humans, so you might be wondering if your dog can enjoy it, too.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Stephanie Austin, a veterinarian at Bond Vet in New York City, to find out if your dog can safely eat watermelon or not.

Is watermelon bad for dogs?

Luckily for your pup, Dr. Austin confirmed that

watermelon is fine in moderation.

“Dogs can eat watermelon, but I wouldn't let them have too much,” Dr. Austin told The Dodo. “In terms of exactly how much to give, just like humans, every dog is different. I would use common sense and just allow your dog a small amount until you know how he tolerates it.”

Can dogs eat watermelon seeds?

According to Dr. Austin, you shouldn't give your dog a bowl full of those black seeds. “One or two [black watermelon seeds] isn't dangerous, but if they eat a ton, they can cause digestive problems,” Dr. Austin said. “We also don't recommend letting them eat the rind, as that is also quite difficult to digest.”

So basically, seedless watermelon would be your best bet, but you can also just remove the black seeds for your pup — just like if you were giving watermelon to a kid.

How to feed your dog watermelon

While it’s totally cool to just chop up some pieces of watermelon and let your pup indulge on a hot summer day, sometimes it’s fun to get a little creative, right? Here are some other ways you can let your dog enjoy this yummy treat.

Frozen

Freeze chunks of watermelon for a yummy — and cold — treat. Perfect for those extra hot summer days.

Pureed

Puree watermelon and pour it into ice cube trays to freeze. These act like cute little ice pops that your pup will go crazy for!

Ice cream

Feeling extra? Puree watermelon and then mix it up with some yogurt and other yummy dog-friendly fruits (like blueberries, pineapples or bananas). Freeze and enjoy!

If you’re trying to be extra extra, you can even get yourself some ice cube trays that look like cute little paw prints and bones. Imagine presenting your pup with watermelon ice cream shaped like a paw!?

Like this Dog Paw Silicone Mold from Amazon for $7.99

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.