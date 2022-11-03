Can My Dog Eat Squash?

Squash is a healthy and tasty veggie that can be used in lots of seasonal dishes and is pretty tasty on its own, too. (It’s also a great source of antioxidants and vitamins!)

But when it comes to feeding your dog vegetables, you might be wondering: Can dogs eat squash, too?

We reached out to Samantha Henson, a certified clinical pet nutritionist with Next Generation Pet Wellness, to find out whether squash is an OK snack for your dog to eat, and if so, how much he can safely enjoy.

Can dogs eat squash safely?

Absolutely!

“Squash is one of my all-time favorite plant ingredients for dogs,” Henson told The Dodo. “The orangier, the better! Pumpkin, butternut, acorn, buttercup, hubbard and other winter squash varieties are excellent options.”

Squash can make a tasty and healthy snack for dogs because it’s an excellent source of fiber, and it’s loaded with vitamins and minerals that protect and support the heart — vitamins A, B1, B6 and C, copper, folate, and manganese, just to name a few.

How to serve squash to your dog

To avoid any digestion issues, there’s a preferred way to offer squash to your dog, according to Henson.

First off, buy organic if possible and always wash produce thoroughly, removing the rough parts (seeds and skin). Since raw squash may be tough on your dog’s tummy, Henson advises cooking (or steaming) and pureeing your squash for maximum nutritional benefit.

While it may be tempting to add additional seasoning or ingredients, keeping things plain is best for your dog — so skip the butter and oil, and avoid garlic and onions (both of which are toxic to dogs).

When it comes to the appropriate amount to feed your dog, Henson suggests feeding up to 1 tablespoon of squash puree per 15 pounds of your dog’s body weight per day.

So, the next time you’re checking out squash at the grocery store or local farmer’s market, pick up an extra one for your BFF!