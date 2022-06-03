Can Dogs Eat Raspberries? And What Amount Is Safe?

Pet parents know it’s hard to say no to a pup begging for table scraps, but what about fresh fruits and berries like raspberries?

Can dogs eat raspberries, or should they be avoided at all costs?

We consulted two vets to find out if and how raspberries can be incorporated into your dog’s diet, and which chemical compound in raspberries may cause a threat if eaten in large quantities.

Can dogs eat raspberries regularly?

As long as your dog likes the taste of raspberries, then yes, they can be eaten regularly — just make sure you’re feeding him a small amount at a time.

“There are no known adverse effects caused by feeding raspberries,” Dr. Travis Arndt, director of the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Medical Center of Mid-America, told The Dodo. “Small numbers of raspberries can be safely fed to dogs daily. Larger quantities could result in GI upset.”

Are raspberries good for dogs?

Not only are raspberries a sweet-tasting treat for your pup, but they’re also pretty sweet for their overall health, too.

“Raspberries make a wonderful treat for dogs,” veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Coates told The Dodo. “Feeding a few every day is a great way to treat your dog while also supplementing their diet with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.”

But, as mentioned, you want to make sure that raspberries are only supplementing your dog’s usual diet. Feeding your dog too many raspberries and not enough protein- and nutrient-packed dog food can cause a nutritional imbalance.

“Make sure that treats never make up more than 10 percent of a dog’s diet,” Dr. Coates said.

Raspberries and xylitol

Another reason you’ll want to moderate your pup’s raspberry intake is that raspberries contain a high amount of xylitol, a naturally occurring sweetener that’s toxic for dogs when consumed in large amounts, compared to other berries and fruits.

Your pup would have to eat a lot of fresh raspberries for xylitol poisoning to be fatal. But when it comes to raspberry-flavored human foods, the threat of xylitol poisoning is a lot more serious because these foods contain a higher concentration of the sweetener.

“Xylitol, a common sugar substitute that is included in many human foods, is very dangerous for dogs,” Dr. Coates said. “It can lead to dangerously low blood sugar levels and liver damage.”

If your dog eats too many fresh raspberries in one sitting (1 to 2 cups, for example, would be too much), he may experience an upset stomach, diarrhea or vomiting. Consult your vet before adding raspberries to the menu to make sure your dog’s only getting the benefits of the berries and not an upset stomach.

How to feed your dog raspberries

“The best way to incorporate raspberries into your pet's diet is to offer them as tasty treats,” Dr. Arndt said, adding that one or two berries could be substituted in for a dog treat every now and then.

If your pup likes the taste of raspberries, you can give your pup a couple of whole berries every day as a special snack (dice them if your dog’s on the smaller side to avoid a choking hazard). Or, mash them into your dog’s food to give him an extra boost of vitamins and antioxidants.

You can also freeze raspberries to make them even more fun to eat, especially in the summertime.

As long as you’re not overdoing it, adding raspberries to your dog’s diet is a great way to give him a boost of antioxidants and vitamins. As always, consult your veterinarian if you have any questions or concerns about feeding your dog raspberries or other fruits and veggies.