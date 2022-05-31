Can Dogs Eat Radishes Safely?

If you’re prepping a salad and tossing some crunchy radishes in for texture, you might be wondering if your dog can have a bite.

We reached out to Dr. Claudine Sievert, a veterinarian at Stayyy, to find the answer to the question: Can dogs eat radishes?

Can dogs eat radishes occasionally?

Yes, dogs can eat radishes in moderation. This root vegetable is safe for your pup and even has some health benefits.

“While they can eat them, it doesn't mean they will,” Dr. Sievert told The Dodo. “Some pups don't like their peppery and slightly spicy flavor.”

So while radishes are perfectly OK for your pup, don’t be alarmed if she isn’t a big fan. Dogs have a preference in the food and flavors they like — just like us!

Benefits of radishes for your dog

There are a few benefits when it comes to radishes.

They contain vitamins and minerals for a balanced diet, like vitamin C, calcium and potassium, which support your dog's digestive and immune systems. Their high fiber content also helps prevent constipation, and the rough texture of a radish helps to clean your dog's teeth.

Radishes are also a great low-calorie treat. They have virtually no fat, so they can be a good filler when you want to give your pup more volume in her food (or more treats for training) without adding many calories.

“If your dog is overweight, this is a great low-calorie snack, and it's also suitable for dogs who are diabetic,” Dr. Sievert said.

How many radishes can your dog have?

The amount of radishes (or any snack really) will depend on the size of your pup. The best rule to follow here is to ensure your dog’s treats make up no more than around 10 percent of their daily caloric intake.

While your dog can have radishes often, they shouldn’t replace her regular food.

Other healthy foods for your dog

If your dog loves chomping on some radishes, here are some other healthy snacks she can try:



So while radishes are perfectly safe for most pups, there will probably be other fruits and veggies she finds a bit yummier — although if she loves peppery flavors, then radishes are perfect for her!