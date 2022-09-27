Whether you’re carving up a pumpkin for Halloween or just getting ready to cook with it, you know how satisfying it is to scoop out all those seeds. And you also know it can get messy and seeds can go everywhere.

So can dogs eat pumpkin seeds when they accidentally end up all over the floor?

They actually can, according to Jamie Fischer, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet — but there are some things you should know before feeding these seeds to your pup.

Are pumpkin seeds good for dogs?

There are a few benefits that make pumpkin seeds good for dogs.

“Roasted pumpkin seeds are a great treat for dogs,” Fischer told The Dodo.

According to Fischer, this snack can provide your pup with nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C and zinc.

Risks of feeding your dog pumpkin seeds

Be careful of how many pumpkin seeds you let your dog eat, though.

“Too many pumpkin seeds may be hard on the digestive system,” Fischer said.

Feeding your dog an excessive amount of pumpkin seeds could result in things like:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Anorexia

Internal obstruction

Pancreatitis

Can dogs eat pumpkin seeds raw?

Feeding your dog a couple raw pumpkin seeds shouldn’t be an issue. But according to Fischer, cooking them beforehand is a better idea.

“Raw seeds can spoil faster and are harder to digest, so it is often recommended to roast them first,” Fischer said.

How many pumpkin seeds should you give your dog?

The exact amount of pumpkin seeds you should give your dog will vary based on his size and other factors, like whether the shells are left on the seeds (raw) or are removed (shelled/peeled).

“It will also depend on the form of pumpkin seeds you are feeding,” Fischer said. “[Raw] pumpkin seeds will be harder to digest, so fewer should be fed. Ground up, peeled pumpkin seeds may be easier on your dog’s digestive system, so your dog may be able to safely eat more!”

If you want to start giving your pup a few pumpkin seeds as a little snack, it’s a good idea to check with your vet first to figure out just how many he can have.

(And remember to reach out to your vet before introducing any new food to your dog’s diet to make sure he can actually eat it without complications.)

How can dogs eat pumpkin seeds safely?

According to Fischer, the safest way to feed your dog pumpkin seeds is to roast them, peel them, grind them up and sprinkle them over his food.

“This helps to ease the digestive process,” Fischer said.

And if you do feed your pup pumpkin seeds, make sure you’re only giving him unseasoned ones that haven’t been prepared with other vegetables.

Things like garlic and onions are toxic to dogs, and salt can also be bad for him. So, it’s best to steer clear of seasonings altogether.

So there you have it — dogs can eat pumpkin seeds, but only in moderation. And no matter which way you’re preparing them for your pup, always skip the seasonings.

