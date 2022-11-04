Can My Dog Eat Potatoes?

Potatoes are a classic mealtime side dish. Whether baked or mashed, loaded or plain, they’re pretty tasty any way you prepare them.

But when it comes to feeding your dog “table food,” you might be wondering: Can dogs eat potatoes, too?

We reached out to Kaitlyn Tullio, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet, to find out whether potatoes are an OK snack for your dog to eat, and if so, how much he can safely enjoy.

Can dogs eat potatoes safely?

Yes, but there are some things you need to know first.

“The way you prepare potatoes and serve them to your dog is very important,” Tullio told The Dodo. “Dogs can eat potatoes, but they must be cooked. Never feed raw potatoes to your dog.”

Raw potatoes contain chaconine and solanine, which are toxic to dogs and can cause digestive issues, nervous system symptoms like seizures and kidney disorders. (It should be noted, however, that uncooked sweet potatoes are perfectly fine for dogs to eat.)

While potatoes do contain lots of vitamins and nutrients, like vitamin C, vitamin B6, iron and magnesium, these nutrients can be found in a regularly balanced dog food diet, too.

“And unfortunately, if your dog is diabetic, vets will advise not feeding your dog any potatoes at all since it can increase your dog’s blood sugar values,” Tullio added.

How to serve potatoes to your dog

First off, buy organic if possible, and always wash your produce thoroughly.

As mentioned above, potatoes should be baked or boiled, without the use of seasonings.

While it may be tempting to add additional flavor or ingredients, keeping things plain is best for your dog — so skip the salt and butter, and avoid mixing with garlic and onions (both of which are toxic to dogs).

“As far as the amount, if you do decide to feed your dog potatoes, do so in moderation,” Tullio said. “Small amounts can be added to their regular food for a special occasion. Feeding dogs too many carbs can lead to obesity and other health problems since their bodies aren’t meant to eat such food products.”

So, the next time you’re having mashed potatoes for dinner, it’s OK to give him a little bit (as long as he isn’t diabetic).