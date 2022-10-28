Can Dogs Eat Pistachios Safely?

If you love snacking on some pistachios, you may be wondering if you can toss your pup a couple so you can enjoy them together.

But, can dogs eat pistachios?

They’re actually not great for dogs, according to Dr. Cristina Bustamante, an associate veterinarian with Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Florida and founder of Dr. B. Vet. Here’s what you should know.

How are pistachios bad for dogs?

Pistachios may not be poisonous to your pup like other nuts, but they’re still not good for your dog to eat.

“Pistachios are not toxic for dogs but are also not healthy for them, just like candy is not toxic but is also not healthy for children,” Dr. Bustamante told The Dodo. “They can get sick if they eat too many of them since they contain large amounts of fat and are difficult to digest.”

So, if your dog eats pistachios, he could get an upset stomach or have other digestive issues like vomiting, diarrhea or even pancreatitis.

“There is not a specific number of pistachios that a dog can eat without becoming sick,” Dr. Bustamante said. “The more pistachios your dog eats, the more likely it is for him to have an upset stomach caused by ingesting large amounts of fat.”

And if he eats a lot, like a whole bowl for example, you should call your vet because your pup will surely be in for a stomach ache.

But a little tummy trouble isn’t the only risk with giving your dog pistachios.

“Pistachios can be a choking hazard for your dog, and shells can potentially be very sharp and harm their intestines,” Dr. Bustamante said. “If your dog eats pistachios, it is best for them to eat them unsalted and without the shell.”

So can dogs eat pistachios at all?

While pistachios aren’t necessarily good for your dog, it won’t be too big of a problem if he sneaks a couple.

“If your dog finds and eats a few pistachios on the floor, do not panic — he will likely be OK,” Dr. Bustamante said.

But that still doesn’t mean you should slip your dog these nuts as a snack.

“Pistachios should not be a regular treat for your dog since they have too much fat,” Dr. Bustamante said. “There are healthy vegetables, fruits and treats for dogs that are better options than giving them pistachios.”

So pistachios aren’t toxic to dogs, but your best bet is to give him a different treat that’s lower in fat and easier to digest.