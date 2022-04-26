Can My Dog Eat Peppers Safely?

Have you ever wondered: Can dogs eat peppers? This brightly colored vegetable is nutritious and flavorful, and so easy to chop up and enjoy on a veggie tray — and toss to your dog.

But are peppers a healthy vegetable snack your dog can eat, too? And how much is too much when it comes to sharing a pepper with your pup?

We reached out to Dr. Megan Conrad, a licensed veterinarian with Hello Ralphie, and Samantha Henson, a certified clinical pet nutritionist with Next Generation Pet Wellness, for more insight. And while, yes, peppers are generally a healthy snack for your dog, the answer does come with a few disclaimers.

Can dogs eat peppers, and does the type of pepper matter?

Yes and yes. “Bell peppers (green, red, yellow or orange) are safe for dogs to eat in moderation,” Dr. Conrad told The Dodo. The preparation for both humans and dogs is the same, she notes, so remove the stems and seeds first and thinly slice before letting your dog try a bite.

“Lunchbox peppers (sometimes called mini sweet peppers), and some shishito and Cubanelle peppers are all loved by many dogs for their sweet flavor and cool crunch,” Henson told The Dodo. “They can be served raw, cooked or pureed.”

All peppers are not one and the same, however. “My rule of thumb — If the pepper is too spicy for a toddler, it’s too spicy for your dog,” Henson said.

What are the health benefits of my dog eating a pepper?

Bell peppers are a healthy snack full of vitamins and antioxidants (particularly red bell peppers), and are beneficial to your dog’s immune system. Red bell peppers can even act as an anti-inflammatory, which can be especially helpful for older dogs with arthritis.

“Additionally, the high amount of beta carotene, which converts to vitamin A inside the body, can benefit your dog’s eye, skin and coat health,” Dr. Conrad said.

Henson added, “Peppers are also high in vitamin C, another immune-boosting vitamin that helps with healing times and can help fight unwanted germs.”

What happens if my dog eats a chili (or other hot) pepper?

First of all, the good news is that peppers of any kind are not toxic. “However, they can cause GI upset such as diarrhea and vomiting,” Dr. Conrad said. “Choking can be a concern if peppers aren't cut into small pieces.”

“Spicy varieties of peppers contain what is called capsaicin (cap-say-sin),” Henson said. “Capsaicin can irritate your dog's mouth and GI system, leading to vomiting, diarrhea and excessive water drinking, which, in turn, can cause bloating.”

If your dog presents diarrhea or vomiting after inadvertently eating a chili or other spicy pepper, a call to your veterinarian for further advice is recommended.

How much is too much when it comes to feeding a bell pepper to my dog?

As with most things in life, moderation is key. When introducing any new food into your dog’s diet, it’s a good idea to check first with your veterinarian. Once given the OK, “Start with feeding only a small amount, to ensure they don't cause any digestive upset,” Dr. Conrad said.

So, the next time you’re playing sous chef in the kitchen, chop up a little extra pepper for your dog. He just might like it! And here’s an insider tip: Try cooking the peppers to make the skin easier to digest (just make sure you don’t cook them with onion or spices).

One last disclaimer, friends. Remember that snacks, whether peppers or your pup’s favorite treat, should only make up 10 percent of what your dog eats, according to Dr. Conrad.